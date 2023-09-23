AFK Journey is the newest game in the AFK series. Your favorite characters from AFK Arena continue their adventure in this brand-new casual open-world title!

AFK Journey Revealed!

AFK Journey is now available in limited closed beta for both Android and Windows, while players on iOS can now pre-register. The game is being worked on under Farlight Games, adding AFK Journey to their list of titles along with Dislyte and Farlight 84. Farlight Games is the newly-established game publishing company and global publishing brand of Lilith Games. Lilith Games has released titles such as Rise of Kingdoms, AFK Arena, and more.

A release date for the official release of the game has yet to be announced.

On AFK Journey’s official website, four heroes have already been revealed with 12 more teased. The officially revealed heroes (who also starred in the game’s official trailer) are “Stormsword” Eironn, “The Blood Claw” Brutus, “Candlelight Specter” Carolina, and “Phantom of Oakenfell” Vala.

While AFK Journey promises to bring back your favorite heroes from AFK Arena, players will also be able to meet all-new characters to form the perfect party and bring them along with their adventures.

A part of the game’s open-world map was also revealed with areas like Lucent Tree, Deepspirit Altar, and Holistone, with matching art and lore blurbs to fully immerse you in AFK Journey’s vast world.

AFK Journey boasts idle progression by sending your allies on solo quests while you’re away to earn rewards, levels, and equipment. It also has a fantastically illustrated world that you can explore with diverse terrains and landscapes. Within this world are puzzles to solve and treasures to hunt as the design with day and night cycles and dynamic weather makes for a world that feels alive.

AFK Journey is currently on limited closed beta for Android and PC. Pre-registrations are available for iOS.