The Madden 26 Week 15 Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 15 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 15 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 15 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, December 11th, 2025. The updates typically arrive before the Thursday Night Football game of the week. Therefore, we can expect to see it drop before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons. Regardless, the latest roster update should be out before the games begin on Sunday.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of Week 15, it kicks off with a battle between the Buccaneers and Falcons. Tampa Bay has gone 1-4 since the Bye, while the Falcons were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend. The Buccaneers need to win here if they want to stay atop the NFC South and hold off the Panthers.

Sunday kicks off with several exciting matchups, including a rematch between the Ravens and Bengals in Cincinnati. The Bengals' season isn't technically over yet, but they'll need to win every game while receiving a lot of help from across the league. Meanwhile, the Ravens will look to rebound from a two-game losing streak as they try to catch back up with the Steelers.

There's several other divisional battles, like the Bills @ Patriots game. New England defeated Buffalo earlier this year, and is looking to sweep them for the first time since 2019. Meanwhile, Buffalo aims to end the Patriots' win-streak at 10 as they try to climb atop the AFC East.

Another exciting matchup takes place in Kansas City this weekend as the Chargers take on the Chiefs. L.A. defeated KC earlier this year, but can they sweep them to boost their playoff chances? It's possible, considering the Chiefs have been struggling all year and are in danger of missing the playoffs.

Later on in the day, the Green Bay Packers head to Denver to take on the Broncos. Nine of the Broncos' wins have come from one-possession games, and we expect a pretty close game as both teams boast solid records. The Packers will attempt to gain some insurance in the North with a win over the best team in the AFC.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 15, and we can't wait to see what happens. It all ends with a Monday Night matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 Week 15 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

