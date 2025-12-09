We've got the NFL Week 15 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 7-7 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 133-75 in predicting NFL games since Week 1 of the regular season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 15? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 0 3 7 7 17 TB 0 7 7 6 20

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers manage to hold on to their lead in the NFC South with a win over the Falcons.

Atlanta put up a fight in the end, especially considering their season ended with last week's loss to Seattle. Nevertheless, they scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half which gave them a 17-14 lead.

But the Buccaneers pulled through in the end with two back-to-back field goals, including a 49 yarder at the last second. While Chase McLaughlin won the game, credit also goes to Emeka Egbuka for a 26 yard reception on 3rd & long late in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears- NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 7 3 3 7 20 CHI 3 10 10 3 26

The Chicago Bears hold off Shedeur Sanders and the Browns as they rebound from their Week 14 loss.

Things got a bit too close for the Bears, who were the #1 seed in the NFC just one week ago. But they help solidify their playoff chances thanks to their defense. Sanders threw two interceptions in the loss, both of which led to two scoring drives for Chicago's offense.

But the Browns always kept things close. Despite getting outscored 20-6 in the second and third quarter, a touchdown pass from Sanders too Jerry Jeudy in the fourth made things 23-20. Chicago managed to waste eight minutes on a single FG drive and extend their lead to 26-20. Meanwhile, their defense contained Cleveland's final efforts to score.

With the win, the Bears stay alive in the NFC North race.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 0 10 7 7 24 CIN 7 14 3 10 34

The Bengals complete their sweep of the Ravens thanks to a hot start.

Cincinnati took an early 21-3 lead after Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins on a 12-yard TD pass. But the Ravens quickly cut that lead down with two unanswered touchdown drives. First, Isaiah Likely scored on a nine-yard TD reception before the half. In the opening drive of the second half, Derrick Henry broke off for a 33-yard TD run.

The Bengals extended their lead with a FG to make things 24-17 before the start of the fourth quarter. And another FG near the start of the fourth gave them a nice two-possession lead. But the Ravens cut the lead once more as Jackson scrambled into the end zone for a TD.

Needing to waste the clock, Bengals' KR Charlie Jones instead took it all the way on a 97 yard kick return touchdown. Once again the Bengals had a two-point lead. This time, their defense managed to stymie the Ravens' offense en route to their fifth victory of the season.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 7 0 7 7 21 KC 0 7 3 8 18

The Chargers manage to sweep the Chiefs for the first time since 2013.

Things were pretty slow in the first half. Chargers' RB Omarion Hampton kicked things off with a TD run, early in the first quarter. But nobody scored until there was 1:17 left in the first half, when Patrick Mahomes threw a TD pass to Travis Kelce.

But Mahomes threw an interception to Derwin James James Jr. in the third quarter which he returned to the KC 40. Six plays later, Justin Herbert found Keenan Allen on an eight-yard TD pass. The Chiefs scored a FG to lower the deficit.

In the fourth quarter, the Chargers scored their final touchdown when Herbert found Ladd McConkey for a 13-yard score. Kansas City was unable to do anything until the four-minute mark, where Mahomes found Kelce again for a touchdown. Mahomes then scrambled in for two to make it 21-18.

Needing to waste clock and win the game, Hampton made a clutch seven-yard run on 3rd & 4, which lead to their 10th victory of the season.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 0 14 6 3 23 NE 10 3 7 7 27

The New England Patriots manage to sweep the Buffalo Bills as they strengthen their lead in the AFC East.

The Patriots got off to a hot start after Drake Maye found Stefon Diggs on a 29-yard TD pass. After a field goal drive later on, the team had a 10-0-lead like that. But the Bills swiftly scored two unanswered touchdowns, including a 31-yard TD reception from Khalil Shakir. But New England cut that deficit down with a last-second field goal before halftime.

In the second half, the Patriots defense really got their act together. They limited the Bills to just three field goals. This allowed their offense to stay in the game as they scored two touchdowns in the final 30 minutes. A 21-yard touchdown pass from Maye to Kayshon Boutte gave the Patriots a 27-23 lead with just 3:42 to go. As you can see, the Bills failed to take advantage of the ample amount of time.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 7 0 0 8 15 NYG 3 6 7 6 22

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants pick up a feel-good win against the Commanders.

With Jayden Daniels dealing with an injury, we decided to start Marcus Mariota. Overall, the veteran QB played pretty poorly outside of two good TD drives. But with Washington's season already over, it makes no difference.

Younghoe Koo is definitely the MVP of the game for successfully converting five field goals in the win. However, none of those attempts were from 42 yards or higher, as New York failed to score more than one touchdown in the win.

Already boasting a 16-7 lead at the start of the fourth, New York scored two more field goals for insurance, extending their lead to 22-7. Mariota ended up scoring in garbage time, and did convert the two-point attempt.

Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 3 7 3 0 13 PHI 0 6 7 7 20

The Eagles overcome a disaster at home as they beat the Raiders, 20-13.

Las Vegas took a 10-3 lead halfway through the second quarter when Ashton Jeanty pounded it in for a one-yard score. A big pass interference penalty on the drive set the Raiders up nicely at the PHI 14. But the Eagles at least ended the half on a somewhat good note after getting a last-second field goal.

The Eagles then took the lead in the second half after DeVonta Smith caught a 46-yard TD to make it 13-10. However, the Raiders did end up tying the game with another FG drive.

The last touchdown of the game came halfway through the third when Saquon Barkley ran for a five-yard TD. Philadelphia's defense managed to hold off Geno Smith, forcing the QB to throw an interception to Reed Blankenship with 1:56 remaining.

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 0 7 0 3 10 JAX 10 7 6 3 26

The Jaguars get some insurance on their AFC South lead as they beat the Jets with ease.

Jacksonville got off to a strong start, taking an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Jets' third-string QB Brady Cook played as expected, though he did throw a TD pass in the second quarter to keep things close. But the Jags proceeded to score 16 unanswered points, taking a 26-7 lead.

New York eventually converted one last FG in garbage time, but it was clear they were simply outmatched in this one.

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ARI 3 3 10 0 16 HOU 7 13 0 5 25

The Houston Texans' defense comes through in the end to help the team stay alive in the AFC South race.

Houston's defense kept Jacoby Brissett in check, forcing three turnovers from the backup QB in the win. Two of those came on back-to-back drives, which led to 10 unanswered points for Houston. By the end of the first half, the Texans were boasting a 19-6 lead.

Things changed in the third quarter, however. Arizona went on to score 10 unanswered points of their own, including an 11-yard TD reception from Marvin Harrison Jr. to make it 19-16.

C.J. Stroud struggled during the fourth quarter, but fortunately for him, the defense came in clutch. Back at their own 2 yard line, Cardinals' RB Bam Knight was tackled for a loss into the end zone by Mario Edwards Jr. The Texans were then able to score a FG on the following drive, extending their lead to 25-16.

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 0 10 7 7 24 DEN 3 7 10 3 23

The Denver Broncos' 10-game win streak comes to an end as the Packers defeat the Broncos in the final moments.

The game was very back-and-forth, with no team ever scoring twice in a row (for the most part). Tied 3-3 in the second quarter, the Broncos were the first to reach the end zone when Marvin Mims Jr. caught a nine-yard TD pass from Bo Nix.

But Green Bay didn't let them keep the lead for long as Josh Jacobs responded with a 15-yard TD run. Both teams were tied 10-10 entering the half.

In the second half, the Broncos kicked things off with a TD run from R.J. Harvey. But the Packers once again made it to the end zone after another TD run from Jacobs. Denver took the lead with a FG with 2:40 left in the third.

The Broncos extended their lead to 23-17 after another successful FG. Things were quiet for most of the fourth quarter until Jordan Love exploded on the team's final drive. He ended up throwing a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs with 0:45 left in the game. Despite having two timeouts and 45 seconds, Bo Nix failed to move his team down field.

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 7 7 10 7 31 LAR 7 14 7 7 35

Matthew Stafford defeats his former team as the Rams stay atop the NFC.

Both teams kept scoring back-and-forth in the first half. However, the Rams had the upper hand as they had just enough time to squeeze in one more TD drive before the half expired.

But the Lions flipped the script in the third quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points to take a 24-21 lead. However, a swift TD drive for the Rams capped off by a Davante Adams got them back in charge.

In the fourth quarter, Detroit took the lead once more when Jahmyr Gibbs ran for his second touchdown of the day (15th of the season). But just like the first half, L.A. had enough time to orchestrate one last game-winning drive. Stafford found Puka Nacua on a three-yard TD pass with just 0:32 left in the game.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 7 7 10 0 24 NO 0 7 0 7 14

The Carolina Panthers stay alive in the NFC South race with a win over the Saints.

Carolina's offense wasn't spectacular, but they got the job done in New Orleans. Bryce Young threw two touchdown passes to just one interception, including a 59-yard passing score to Tetairoa McMillan in the second quarter. But beyond those two drives, he was very reliant upon a strong ground-attack.

Furthermore, Carolina's defense absolutely dominated Tyler Shough and the Saints. Their only score in the first three quarters came off a punt return TD from Ugo Amadi. Shough didn't actually score his first and only touchdown until there was five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 3 3 7 0 13 SF 3 7 3 10 23

The Titans kept it close for the first three quarters in this one, but ultimately succumbed to the 49ers.

Tennessee had a 6-3 lead early on, but ended up trailing by halftime thanks to a 34-yard TD reception from Christian McCaffrey. Although the 49ers extended their lead with a FG in the third quarter, Cam Ward and the Titans ended up tying the game not long after. Chimere Dike's two-yard TD reception tied made it 13-13.

But San Francisco took back over in the fourth quarter. They scored 10 unanswered points while their defense never budged. In fact, George Kittle's TD reception in the fourth quarter was thanks to a forced fumble from Luke Gifford (recovered by Kalia Davis). Overall, the win keeps San Francisco alive in the race for the NFC West.

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 0 0 7 0 7 SEA 7 17 6 3 33

The Seahawks had no trouble taking down Riley Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts. In fact, the team took a 27-0 lead before Indianapolis finally put points on the board.

Overall, it was a pretty one-sided affair. Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominated, as usual, while Kenneth Walker III had an excellent game on the ground. Overall, he finished the day with 139 rushing yards on 21 carries with a touchdown.

As for the Colts, it was pretty clear that they need help at the QB position. The team just signed 44 year-old QB Philip Rivers, but who knows if/when he'll take the field.

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 3 7 7 0 17 DAL 7 7 7 7 28

The Dallas Cowboys hold off the Vikings as they keep their playoff hopes alive.

The game was pretty close throughout the first three quarters. Justin Jefferson finally enjoyed his first great game in awhile, as he caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. His 52-yard TD reception in the third quarter gave the Vikings a 17-14 lead.

But Dallas' offense went on to score two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while the Vikings offense did absolutely nothing. George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb both caught a touchdown in the second half as Dak Prescott threw three TDs in the win.

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 7 7 7 0 21 PIT 7 10 7 3 27

Pittsburgh earns their eighth win of the year while staying atop the AFC North.

Miami kept things close for most of the game, but their offense struggled in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh wasn't much better, but they at least had a 24-21 lead entering the final 15 minutes.

Aaron Rodgers played well in the win, scoring three touchdowns with no interceptions. Tua Tagovailoa played well also, scoring two touchdowns but also losing a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Up 24-21 with five minutes left, the Pittsburgh Steelers were blessed in the form of a 48-yard run from Jaylen Warren. It set them up in FG position, and they were able to extend their lead to 27-21 with 1:02 left. The Dolphins failed to score in the final moments.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 15 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.