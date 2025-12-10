Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies brings back Ammo Mods and Augments to help you slaughter hordes of the undead. Overall, these ammo mods offer different effects, all of which make your time defeating zombies a lot easier. Furthermore, you can upgrade your Mods with Augments, providing even more bonuses. Therefore, we created a guide of all Ammo Mods in Black Ops 7 Zombies, as well as their Augments.

All Ammo Mods and Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies

Overall, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies offers several different ammo mods for you to equip:

1. Dead Wire (Level 0) – Bullets deal electric damage. Additionally, it has a chance to stun a Normal or Special Zombies and generate an electric field that deals damage

Minor Augments Extension – Increased duration of stun and electric field Haste – Reduced cooldown High Voltage – Increased damage Aftershock – Chance to spread stun to nearby enemies

Major Augments Big Game – Dead Wire can now stun Elite Zombies Chain Lightning – Stun from one zombie can spread to others Lightning Strike – Lightning strikes down from above, stunning all nearby normal and special zombies Ball Lightning – launches an orb that deals electric damage to enemies that it moves near



2. Light Mend (Level 0) – Bullets deal Light damage. Furthermore, each bullet has a chance to transform a Normal or Special Enemy's health into a Healing Glyph that recovers injured allies close by.

Minor Augments Longer Life – Increases Healing Glyph lifetime Extra Strength – Healing Glyph replenishes more health when consumed Express Remedy – Increases range Glyph will go to reach injured ally Mitosis – Each activation has chance to create an Extra Glyph

Major Augments Antibiotic – Reduces lifetime in exchange for Glyph to damage enemies that touch it Big Game – Can activate on Elite enemies to drop three more Glyphs and deal more damage Dual Action – Consuming a Glyph lets you heal faster temporarily Booster Shot – Healing Glyph can now overcharge health



3. Shatter Blast (Level 0) – Each bullet that hits a Normal or Special enemy has a chance to explode and destroy armor

Minor Augments Blast Zone – Increases size of explosion Blast Boost – Increases damage of explosion Blast Wave – Knocks down normal enemies with explosion Blast Through – Weapons with Shatter Blast deal more armor damage

Major Augments Big Game – Can now activate on Elite Enemies Blast Chain – Adds additional detonations Blast Repair – Some of your armor is restored when Shatter Blast destroys enemy armor Blast Shield – Damaging multiple enemies with Shatter Blast temporarily mitigates damage you receive



4. Cryo Freeze (Level 12) – Bullets deal frost damage. Furthermore, each bullet has a chance to slow down a normal or Special Zombie while increasing the damage they receive.

Minor Augments Extension – Increased duration of slow effect. Freezer Burn – Increases damage to frozen zombies. Liquid Nitrogen – Increases chance of Cryo Freeze activating. Thermal Shock – Damages enemies once they are unfrozen

Major Augments Big Game – Cryo Freeze can now slow Elite Zombies. Frozen Stiff – Zombies get frozen in place. Ice Cloud – Frozen zombies that are killed may leave a cloud that slows down zombies. Cold Company – Chance to activate Cryo Freeze on more than one enemy at a time



5. Fire Works (Level 18) – Each bullet that hits a Normal or Special enemy has a chance to launch fireworks that target enemies.

Minor Augments Starlight – Fire Works launches more flares Big Bang – Fire Works flares deals more damage to Special and Elite enemies High Yield – Increases AoE Short Fuse – Reduces cooldown

Major Augments Big Game – Fire Works can now activate on Elite enemies to create bigger flashes Starburst – Fire Works explodes immediately, sending flares through enemies in all directions Weeping Willow – Instead of targeting enemies, the flares land on the ground and explode for short time Fire Wheel – Creates two Fire Wheels that spin around and damage enemies



6. Napalm Burst (Level 35) – Bullets deal fire damage. Additionally, it has a chance to apply a burn effect on normal or special zombies that deals damage over time

Minor Augments Contact Burn – The first burn effect deals more damage Extension – Increase duration of burn effect. Incendiary – Chance to spread damage ticks to nearby zombies. Backdraft – Increases activation radius

Major Augments Big Game – Napalm Burst can now burn Elite Zombies. Fire Bomb – Zombies explode when burned to death, with nearby zombies getting set on fire. Thermite – Increased damage of burn effect. Petroleum – Leaves pool of fire on the ground



7. Shadow Rift (Level 44) – Bullets deal shadow damage. Furthermore, each bullet has a chance to spawn a black hole on normal or special zombies.

Minor Augments Haste – Reduced cooldown. Supermassive – Increased radius of singularity. Additionally, Shadow Rift now kills more Zombies. Targeted – Dropped enemies now fall on other enemies. Ammo Theorem – Teleporting enemies away adds ammo to your weapon magazine from stock

Major Augments Big Game – Shadow Rift can now work on Elite Zombies. Explosive Rain – Enemies dropped from portals now explode after landing. Topple Danger – Warp one zombie, which deals shadow damage to other nearby zombies. Gravity Wall – Shadow Rift becomes a black hole that sucks in enemies before it teleports nearby survivors away



8. Brain Rot (Level 51) – Bullets deal toxic damage. Furthermore, each bullet has a chance to turn a zombie (normal or special) into an ally.

Minor Augments Explosive – Allied zombies explode at the end of the Brain Rot Effect. Furthermore, deals toxic damage upon explosion. Extension – Increased duration of Brain Rot. Haste – Reduced cooldown of Brain Rot. Super Serum – Increases damage dealt by charmed enemies

Major Augments Big Game – Elite Zombies can now be charmed. Pheromone – Charmed Zombies distract nearby Normal and Special Zombies briefly. Plague – Charmed Zombie have a chance to turn other zombies. Caustic Fumes – Charmed enemies deal toxic damage to nearby enemies



How to get Ammo Mods & Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

You acquire Ammo Mods by leveling up. Refer to the list above to see which level unlocks you which mod. Furthermore, Augments can be unlocked in the Augments research menu. Just make sure to select an active task that rewards you with the Augments you want. The more you play, the faster your Augment research will take.

Overall, that includes all Ammo Mods and augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies. We hope this guide helps you identify which Ammo Mods and Augments will suit you best on the battlefield. In other news, check out our other Zombies guides. If you want to learn more about Perks and Field Upgrades, we've got you covered.

