MLB The Show 26 will feature real College baseball teams, which you can play with in Road To The Show. Want to follow the path of players like Nick Kurtz and play in College before heading to the big leagues? You can do so in MLB The Show 26. But what Colleges can you play for en route to your MLB journey? We listed all known college baseball teams in MLB The Show 26 so far.

What College Teams Will Be in MLB The Show 25? All Confirmed Schools So Far

According to developer San Diego Studios, the following Colleges will be in MLB The Show 26:

LSU Tigers

Tennessee Volunteers

UCLA Bruins

South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas Longhorns

Vanderbilt Commodores

TCU Horned Frogs

Cal State Fullerton Titans

North Carolina Tar Heels (NEW)

Oregon State Beavers (NEW)

Overall, that includes all confirmed Colleges in MLB The Show 26 so far. Developer San Diego Studios confirmed the game will include eleven new colleges, on top of the eight returning schools from last year. That makes for 19 total playable colleges in MLB The Show 26. Furthermore, two of those 11 new colleges have been revealed.

The Show 26 enables players to take two paths in Road To The Show. While you can start in the minor leagues after high school, you also have the option to play in College. Like last year's game, each college will likely come with their own ratings, strengths, and weaknesses.

Article Continues Below

For those new to the series, Road To The Show (RTTS) lets you create and live out a player's career. That custom player always begins their journey in High School, but you have the option of going straight to the Minor Leagues, or to College.

Many of the schools on this list seem like obvious additions. The newly added North Carolina makes a ton of sense considering the school's rich baseball history, recent success, and overall popularity of the college. Overall, it's a solid selection of schools.

We now also wonder if this means the inclusion of even more schools in the future. The addition of college teams was praised in last year's installment. While I don't think we'll be seeing a College Baseball game soon, it's cool to see some of them make it to The Show.

We look forward seeing the full list of College teams in The Show 26.

