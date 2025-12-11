Developer San Diego Studio revealed new information on MLB The Show 26, its gameplay, and Road To The Show (RTTS). From new cutoff throws to more animations and other gameplay adjustments, we have an idea of what the developers want to work on this year. Furthermore, the developers revealed two of the 11 new colleges we can expect to see in the Amateur Years. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

New MLB The Show 26 Gameplay & Road To The Show (RTTS) Details

According to Developer San Diego Studios, the following changes/improvements are coming to MLB The Show 26's Gameplay.

Firstly, the developers added new catches on the run to allow fielders to cover bases in a more realistic way. Additionally, they added new cutoff throws which enables corner infielders to get rid of the ball “more naturally”.

The developers also added new animations for Knee-down catchers. They also added new animations for defensive catches Again, like the other improvements, these are all intended to improve the realism of the game. But in terms of things that affect gameplay:

Pop Time is now its own attribute

is now its own attribute Fielders Reaction Rating is now split into four directional attributes instead of just one

But that's not all. The developers want to unveil new gameplay features, such as:

“Bear Down”, “Big Zone Hitting”, “PCI Sensitivity” “Fixed Zone”, and “Free Anchor”. Furthermore, they want to add even more replay depth in ABS and PitchCom. However, we won't hear about these details for quite a big (presumably next year).

What we do know is that the PCI Sensitivity meter, as the name suggests, lets you scale how fast your PCI moves. The new Anchor settings include an Anchor Mirror, allowing you it to stay where you previously set it.

Franchise – MLB The Show 26 Gameplay Details

Article Continues Below

Franchise obviously returns to MLB The Show 26. The latest installment adds a revamped Front Office Experience. This includes a new trade experience, along with improved lineup and rotation logic. The new in season lineup logic is based on performance.

Furthermore, the developers intend these changes to make lineups more realistic while taking “modern baseball technology” and “advanced analytics” into account. And as the season progresses, the game's logic now takes these things into account.

Road To The Show (RTTS) – MLB The Show 26

Last but not least, San Diego Studios revealed a bit more information on RTTS (Road To The Show), which is arguably the game's most popular mode. The Amateur Years comes back from last year's title, but with 11 new colleges along with those from 25. Head straight to the MLB or play for a College for a chance to win the College World Series.

Only two of the new Colleges have been revealed: North Carolina and Oregon State.

Overall, that includes all the new details so far on MLB The Show 26's Gameplay, Franchise, and RTTS. As of right now, we've yet to hear more details on modes like Diamond Dynasty, but this is already a good chunk to go on.

At this point, we probably won't hear much about the game now until next year. Until then, we look forward to learning more as we await the game's launch next year. Stay tuned for more info!

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.