Get ready this fall, as Agatha All Along is on the way.

The WandaVision spinoff stars Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness. In WandaVision, she is the neighbor named Agnes in Westview of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Soon, her identity is revealed: she's a witch named Agatha, resulting in a massive fight between her and Wanda. It ends with Wanda taking her powers from her and condemning her to live as Agnes for the rest of her life.

WandaVision was a hit with fans and critics when it debuted in 2021. Its touch of nostalgia featuring classic television combined with superhero elements and a stellar cast made it a success.

The official logline of the new Marvel show reads: “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down the road.”

Agatha All Along trailer

The trailer starts with Agatha humming as she's seen driving a car down a highway in a wooded area on a rainy day. From there, she pulls up to a taped-off crime scene.

“Another beautiful day,” Agatha says sarcastically.

“Suprised to see you out here, detective,” a male detective says as he approaches her.

He leads her to where a body was found. “Jane Doe,” the detective noted. “Found her down here by the water.”

“Cause?” Agatha asks.

“Blunt force trauma,” the other detective responds.

A body is then shown, wearing jeans and face down in the dirt. It's revealed soon that the dead body is Wanda.

“What happened to you?” Agatha asks herself as she stares at the body.

Rio (Aubrey Plaza) plays another witch who approaches Agatha and asks her, “Is this really how you see yourself? That witch is gone, leaving you trapped in her distorted spell.”

“Claw your way out!” Rio exclaims.

That's where we see Agatha transforming back into her witchy ways, as she also turns black and white, like in WandaVision. You can tell she's longed for this, as she says, “I miss the glory days.”

Also, she reflects on what Wanda did to her. “She took every bit of power I had,” she states. “But I can be that witch again.”

A coven is formed as Agnes talks about how she's “gonna walk the witch's road.”

From there, we get a taste for spells, evilness, and intense horror about to surface in Agatha All Along. There's plenty of growling, weird walking, and more.

Agatha All Along will be released with two episodes on Sept. 18 on Disney+.