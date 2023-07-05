Agatha: Coven of Chaos features Kathryn Hahn's Agatha character from WandaVision, but it also may serve as a second season of the MCU's first Disney+ series according to one of the stars.

During an interview with Berkshire Magazine, Debra Jo Rupp — who stars as Sharon Davis in Coven of Chaos — revealed that the Agatha series is like a direct continuation of WandaVision.

“It's [Agatha: Coven of Chaos] the second season of WandaVision for Marvel,” Rupp revealed.

Later in the interview, Rupp compared the Agatha series to American Horror Story. “It's very much like American Horror Story where each season is a whole new kind of thing.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She continued by revealing her shock at being called in for an MCU project. “I was shocked when they called me, because I really that that would be it, and I was fine with that. But when they called, I got so excited because it's a character I never get to play. She's gonna be great fun.”

In conclusion, teasing her character in the Agatha series, Rupp said, “This I can tell you: I am basically the same person I was in WandaVision, Mrs. Hart, but in a different kind of thing. We've shot in LA, and I'm packing now as we speak, to go to Atlanta for two months to continue shooting.”

Not much is known about Agatha: Coven of Chaos except for Kathryn Hahn's return as the titular witch and that Debra Jo Rupp stars in the series as well. Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza will also appear in the series. A precise release date has to be shared, but expect the series to release sometime in 2024 on Disney+. Thanks to Rupp's recent comments, however, we can also expect the story to pick up after WandaVision. Jac Schaeffer, who created WandaVision, once again returns as showrunner of the Agatha series.