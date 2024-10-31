ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Aiemann Zahabi and Pedro Munhoz. Zahabi comes into this fight riding a four-fight winning streak meanwhile, Munhoz has now lost back-to-back fights for the first time since 2021. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Zahabi-Munhoz prediction and pick.

Aiemann Zahabi (11-2) is looking like a brand new fighter with wins in each of his last four fights, most recently defeating the undefeated Javid Basharat. Now, Zahabi will look to extend the longest winning streak of his UFC career when he takes on a mainstay in the bantamweight division Pedro Munhoz this weekend.

Pedro Munhoz (20-9) is now just 1-4 in his last 5 fights, most recently dropping a decision to Kyler Phillips at UFC 299. Munhoz will be looking to finally right the ship and get back into the win column when he heads to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to take on Canada’s own Aiemann Zahabi.

Here are the Zahabi-Munhoz UFC Edmonton Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Edmonton Odds: Aiemann Zahabi-Pedro Munhoz Odds

Aiemann Zahabi: -122

Pedro Munhoz: +102

Over 2.5 rounds: -475

Under 2.5 rounds: +325

Why Aiemann Zahabi Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Javid Basharat – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (5 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Aiemann Zahabi is looking to make it five in a row against Pedro Munhoz at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing his momentum and evolving skillset. Zahabi enters this bout on an impressive four-fight win streak, including a notable victory over the previously undefeated Javid Basharat. This run of success has not only boosted Zahabi’s confidence but also demonstrated his significant improvements in striking and grappling. In contrast, Munhoz, despite his veteran status, has struggled recently, dropping his last two fights. Zahabi’s youth and hunger, combined with his technical improvements, give him a distinct edge in this matchup.

Expand Tweet

Zahabi’s training under the tutelage of his brother Firas at Tristar Gym has sharpened his fight IQ and strategic approach. He’s likely to exploit Munhoz’s tendency to engage in brawls by utilizing his superior footwork and range management. Zahabi’s ability to mix up his attacks and maintain a high pace throughout the fight will be crucial against Munhoz, who has shown vulnerability to pressure in recent bouts. The Canadian fighter’s improved takedown defense should also neutralize Munhoz’s grappling threats, allowing Zahabi to dictate the terms of engagement. Expect Zahabi to employ a smart, measured approach, picking apart Munhoz with precise strikes and potentially securing a late stoppage or dominant decision victory, further cementing his status as a rising contender in the bantamweight division.

Why Pedro Munhoz Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Kyler Phillips – DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 13 (4 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Pedro Munhoz is searching for a victory against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing his veteran experience and well-rounded skillset. Despite recent setbacks, Munhoz’s track record against top-tier competition gives him a significant edge in this matchup. The Brazilian’s crisp striking, particularly his devastating leg kicks, will likely pose problems for Zahabi, who has shown vulnerability to leg attacks in past bouts. Munhoz’s ability to mix up his attacks and maintain pressure throughout the fight will be crucial in neutralizing Zahabi’s recent momentum.

Expand Tweet

Munhoz’s grappling prowess should not be underestimated. While Zahabi has improved his ground game, Munhoz’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and numerous submission victories make him a constant threat on the mat. The veteran’s experience in high-pressure situations and five-round fights will be invaluable if the bout extends into the later rounds. Munhoz’s recent fights against top contenders like Marlon Vera and Kyler Phillips, although resulting in losses, have kept him sharp and prepared for the challenges Zahabi will present. Expect Munhoz to utilize his diverse skillset to control the pace of the fight, potentially securing a submission victory or a hard-fought decision win, reminding the MMA world that he remains a formidable force in the bantamweight division.

Final Aiemann Zahabi-Pedro Munhoz Prediction & Pick

The bantamweight clash between Aiemann Zahabi and Pedro Munhoz at UFC Edmonton promises to be an intriguing contest. Zahabi enters on a four-fight win streak, showcasing improved striking and grappling. However, Munhoz’s veteran experience and well-rounded skillset make him a formidable opponent despite recent setbacks. Zahabi’s youth and momentum could be key factors, especially if he can utilize his reach advantage effectively. Munhoz’s leg kicks and submission threats will test Zahabi’s defense. The fight’s outcome may hinge on Zahabi’s ability to maintain distance and avoid Munhoz’s power shots. While Munhoz’s experience gives him an edge, Zahabi’s recent form and hunger to break into the rankings could lead to a closely contested decision victory for the Canadian fighter.

Final Aiemann Zahabi-Pedro Munhoz Prediction & Pick: Aiemann Zahabi (-122), Over 2.5 Rounds (-475)