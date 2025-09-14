Sacramento Kings point guard Dennis Schroder may not have an NBA title or an All-Star appearance on his resume, but he and his Germany team are racking up the accolades on the international stage. Schroder led Germany to an 88-82 win over Alperen Sengun and Turkey to take home the 2025 EuroBasket crown, taking home tournament MVP honors for his efforts.

Schroder posted 16 points, 12 assists, and three rebounds in the gold medal win, including the game's final six points to seal the victory.

FIBA Dennis Schröder closes out Alperen Şengün's Türkiye with the championship game's final six points to clinch the 2025 @EuroBasket title for Germany and add to the Germans' 2023 @FIBAWC crown. https://t.co/YokFz8T42X — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner added 18 points and eight rebounds for Germany while Isaac Bonga, who plays professionally in Serbia, dropped 20.

On the Turkey side, Houston Rockets big man Sengun had 28, three, and three, with former NBA player and current Greek pro Cedi Osman adding 23.

This is the second major tournament that Germany has won in the last two years. Schroder and company also took the gold at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, and the 12-year NBA vet took home MVP honors at that event as well.

As MVP, Dennis Schroder led the All-EuroBasket team, along with his teammate, Franz Wagner, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Alperen Sengun (Turkey), and Luka Doncic (Slovenia).

In the third-place game, Giannis and his Greece squad took down a Finland side led by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, 92-89.

Schroder's international basketball star turn has been fascinating, as the German guard has been a good, but by no means great, NBA player. In his decade-plus career, he's played for nine teams, averaging 27.3 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. He's finished in the top 10 of Sixth Man of the Year voting four times, coming closest in the 2019-20 season when he finished second behind Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers.