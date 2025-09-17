Businessman and father of the Ball Brothers, the 57-year-old LaVar Ball had his right foot and part of his lower right leg amputated earlier in February 2025. The amputations were done in three stages due to an infection caused due to diabetes, something LaVar blamed his own carelessness for.

The American businessman was seen walking with a prosthetic leg for the first time since his operation. The Big Baller Brand CEO was undoubtedly in high spirits as he was seen walking out of a building.

“I didn’t think I was gonna be moving this fast, but I am now.” ❤️🙌 LaVar Ball walking with a prosthetic leg for the first time. 👏👏 (via @bigballerbrand) pic.twitter.com/SjBBsvwEtq — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I am walking. Yeah, baby. I didn’t think I would be moving this fast but I see I am now,” he said, before exclaiming that he did not mind the prosthetics at all.

“I told you I like this man. Alright, see you all later!” he exclaimed in the clip.

Ball revealed in an article written for SLAM earlier this year that the amputations were done in stages after the infection started spreading through his blood.

Article Continues Below

“First, they cut off a couple of toes. Then they cut off my foot. Then they said, We gotta go almost knee high for another surgery. Three surgeries. And then there were also the blood transfusions. Not one, not two, not three, four different times,” he had explained.

LaVar Ball revealed in the article that he while he initially got infected around Christmas, he waited so long to get it checked that it turned into something much worse.

“All those surgeries and blood transfusions, it made me question whether it was worth going through it sometimes. It made me think, Man, just kill me and let me go about my business. It made me think that maybe it’s time for me to shut it down,” he wrote, before turning attention to his children and how they kept him going.

Regardless, the long road to recovery appears to have ended positively, with Ball looking utterly impressed with his prosthetic leg.