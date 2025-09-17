As all 30 teams around the NBA prepare to open training camp and begin the 2025-26 NBA season, plenty of questions are already emerging. At this point, a lot of unknowns surround the futures of many situations around the league, especially since the offseason and free agency haven't fully concluded.

Jonathan Kuminga and Quentin Grimes remain restricted free agents who have held up the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively, and former All-Stars like Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons remain unsigned.

But aside from what could happen before the season, NBA fans' focus has shifted to what will happen during the 2025-26 season.

Will any team stand in the way of the Oklahoma City Thunder as they look to become the first repeat champion since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018? The Eastern Conference may not have a realistic threat, but the Thunder will face obstacles in the Western Conference.

After all, the Denver Nuggets pushed them to seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals, and Nikola Jokic's squad added more skill and depth this offseason.

Aside from the question of who could win it all, many questions loom large about the futures of players and potential trades that could be made between now and the trade deadline in February (which will be here before we know it).

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo both face uncertain futures, with their respective organizations facing different outlooks.

Could Giannis actually be entering his final year in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform? Will Year 23 be LeBron's final season in the NBA?

There is so much to discuss before the 2025-26 NBA season begins, and it all starts with the biggest names in the league.

How good are the Bucks, and what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Another offseason, another round of rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo trade talks. Despite the notion that he was seriously giving thought to a future outside of Milwaukee this summer, Giannis has not requested a trade and appears to be happy (for the moment) with the Bucks.

All Giannis wants to do is win and compete for another title, which is why Bucks general manager Jon Horst did everything in his power to improve his team's outlook this offseason.

In a move nobody had predicted, Milwaukee bought out Damian Lillard before his two-year, $122 million extension even began. Lillard went back to the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Bucks replaced his roster spot by stealing Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers, their bitter rival.

On top of their addition of Turner, the Bucks brought in Cole Anthony and Gary Harris. Other than Turner, Anthony, and Harris, not much has changed with Milwaukee's roster, as Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, and Ryan Rollins are all returning.

So, what should we make of the Bucks' chances in the East, especially with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers being without their All-NBA talents of Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, respectively?

As good as Turner is as a stretch big man who has led the league in blocks, many are already questioning how much better he is compared to Brook Lopez, who departed the organization in free agency. Does this addition move the needle and make Milwaukee a better championship threat than they were a season ago?

At the end of the day, the Bucks are Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is the only All-Star talent on this team, and they will go as far as he is able to carry them.

Others like Turner, Trent, Porter, and Bobby Portis will have their moments offensively, but Antetokounmpo is the only player opposing teams will fear and look to double or triple team.

It will be up to the Bucks' secondary players to consistently knock down shots, which is why it's challenging to fully believe in this team's title chances right now, given the inconsistencies that remain on their roster.

The 2025-26 NBA season will be a turning point for Giannis in Milwaukee. Either they find postseason success for the first time since 2021, or failing to reach expectations boils over to the point where the two-time MVP ultimately looks to leave in 2026.

Right now, it's very hard to envision Antetokounmpo not being with the Bucks through the 2025-26 season. He has expressed his desire to remain in Milwaukee, and he truly wants to build another championship team without jumping ship.

However, the Bucks are not in the best financial situation after waiving Lillard, and this organization doesn't own any valuable trade assets.

What Giannis has now is what he will have for the entirety of the 2025-26 season and beyond. How the Bucks perform during the upcoming season will write Antetokounmpo's future, whether that be in Milwaukee or elsewhere.

Someone will need to step up and emerge as a real No. 2 threat next to Antetokounmpo if his long-term future is to be with the Bucks.

Is this LeBron James' final year in a Lakers uniform?

Since the Lakers lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, there has been much speculation about what the future holds for LeBron James.

The 40-year-old has achieved everything to this point in his career, and all that he can do is try to compete for more titles. Conversations about James entertaining the idea of retiring happen every year, yet they grew louder at NBA Summer League in July.

Still, LeBron has yet to signal that the 2025-26 season will be his last, and he has been devoted to working hard on preparing for Year 23 in the NBA. As crazy as it may sound, given his age and the fact that he has played 1,854 total games in his career, regular season and playoffs, James is still a top-10 talent in the NBA.

Whether or not this will be LeBron's final season remains unanswered, but there have been indications that the 2025-26 season could be his last in a Lakers uniform.

After opting into his $52.6 million player option, James' agent and best friend, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, delivered some interesting comments that were basically direct criticism of the Lakers.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career,” Paul told ESPN.

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him.”

At the time, everyone assumed this was a passive way of saying LeBron didn't want to be with the Lakers anymore and would actually entertain the idea of waiving his no-trade clause to play elsewhere.

Paul and the organization have shut down these rumors multiple times, and there were never any serious trade discussions taking place during the offseason, league sources told ClutchPoints. Then again, that did not stop organizations like the Dallas Mavericks and Warriors from reaching out to ask about James' availability.

It is unlikely that he would request a trade from the Lakers in the middle of the 2025-26 season.

All we know about LeBron at this juncture is that he is nearing the end of the line in but still has the same motivation and drive to win as he did earlier in his career. The only difference is that for the first time, he is no longer “The Guy” on his team, as that title now belongs to Luka Doncic in Los Angeles.

James doesn't really hold much of a say in roster moves the Lakers make, and while he is a top-tier talent at 40 years old, he is basically being viewed by the Lakers as a $52 million expiring salary that immediately opens up flexibility for the team to build around Doncic in 2026 and 2027 free agency.

The main question surrounding James and the Lakers entering the year revolves around whether this will be it. This will be his eighth season in Los Angeles, believe it or not, and LeBron is prepared to become a true unrestricted free agent for the first time in a while.

Despite being older and on the verge of retirement, plenty of teams will still express interest in him should he push the Lakers to the side in free agency next offseason. Then, the question will become whether LeBron would accept less money to play alongside friends on a contender like Dallas or Golden State.

Which NBA coaches must find success right away?

The coaching carousel was in full swing this offseason. A total of six coaches signed new contracts this offseason: Mike Brown (New York Knicks), Jordan Ott (Phoenix Suns), David Adelman (Denver Nuggets), Doug Christie (Sacramento Kings), Mitch Johnson (San Antonio Spurs), and Tuomas Iisalo (Memphis Grizzlies).

Of these six coaches, only two are in new positions with new teams. Adelman, Christie, Johnson, and Iisalo were all interim head coaches for their respective teams before ultimately being hired on a full-time basis this offseason.

Ott was the only assistant coach hired this offseason from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Brown became the new coach of the Knicks after they moved on from Tom Thibodeau.

Now, as we enter the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, the question of who could be replaced next obviously looms large. However, not many coaches find themselves on the hot seat entering the year because many of them are in their first few seasons with their respective organizations.

Then again, there is one focal point to discuss: the New Orleans Pelicans.

Willie Green has been the head coach of the Pelicans since July 2021, and he has not found a lot of success with a team that always seems to see its roster change. Not to mention, Green has juggled a ton of injuries through the years and has done his best working with a lack of talent.

Overall, Green has gone 148-180 in New Orleans. Last season, the Pelicans won just 21 games, their fewest since the 2011-12 season (21).

After firing David Griffin and hiring Joe Dumars to run the front office, things will be different in New Orleans. This organization expects to find success right away with a solid blend of youth and All-Star-like talents, which is why there is a level of pressure growing for Green to win right now.

The first few months of the 2025-26 NBA season will be very important for Green to prove he is the one to lead this young group moving forward, especially since Dumars and his new staff did take their time to evaluate the head coach's position this summer.

While Green is not necessarily on the hot seat right now, he does find himself in a similar position to the one Brown was in with the Sacramento Kings last year.

By the 25-game or 30-game mark, Dumars and the Pelicans may be ready to make a change if the team is underperforming at the bottom of the standings. It is worth mentioning that lead assistant coach James Borrego has interviewed for many jobs over the years and has opted to remain in New Orleans. That can't be a coincidence.

Moving over to the Eastern Conference, there is certainly a level of pressure for Doc Rivers and Nick Nurse to succeed with the Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.

Neither coach is in jeopardy of being fired at this moment, but both organizations expect to compete at the very top of the East. This is especially true now that the conference is wide open with the injuries to Tatum and Haliburton.

Time will tell if the Bucks and 76ers look to take things in a different direction based on underperformance.

Another situation worth watching revolves around the Toronto Raptors.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic has done a nice job of setting a standard and building an identity with the Raptors, specifically revolving around their defensive approach. With a young roster mixed with some experienced All-Stars, there is a lot to like about Toronto's potential.

After firing Masai Ujiri, it will be interesting to see what direction Bobby Webster takes the Raptors and if he still views Rajakovic as the right guy to lead the next era of basketball in Canada.

Right now, there are zero indications suggesting that Rajakovic's job is in jeopardy. But any time there is a change in leadership, it's at least worth mentioning and keeping an eye on as the season progresses.

With Gregg Popovich retiring, Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr are now the longest-tenured head coaches in the league. Neither legendary coach is going anywhere, and they will be with their respective teams until they choose to move on.

Chauncey Billups, Will Hardy, and JB Bickerstaff also have strong job security entering the 2025-26 NBA season. Despite the lack of success in Portland, Billups and the Blazers proved growth during the second half of the 2024-25 season, and he was awarded a multi-year extension.

Hardy signed an extension with the Utah Jazz in May, and Bickerstaff has the full support of the Detroit Pistons organization after taking them to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Pistons ownership and the front office love Bickerstaff's approach, and this team believes they can emerge in the East as real threats at full strength.

After all, they may have been in the Eastern Conference Finals if the referees did their job correctly in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Knicks. Instead of going down 3-1 in the series, things would've been a lot different if it were tied at 2-2 … just saying.

Who are the early NBA trade deadline candidates?

An offseason that presented promise on the trade market ultimately turned out to be fairly silent. While there were still some notable trades, many teams made moves around the edges to set themselves up for some potential big trades before the 2026 NBA trade deadline in February.

Mainly, teams want some time to evaluate their roster and see what moves need to be made. In recent years, instead of waiting until the offseason to do so, teams have taken the initiative to go all-in at the trade deadline.

We are expecting much of the same to happen before February during the 2025-26 season. At the same time, it's hard to pinpoint certain All-Stars and say they are on the trade block right now, as many situations will develop as the year goes on.

Immediately, the trade market points in the direction of three key names: Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett, and Jonathan Kuminga.

Since he was traded to the Miami Heat, Wiggins was involved in a lot of trade chatter this offseason. Those same rumors from July have once again surfaced before training camp and the preseason, specifically involving the Lakers' longstanding interest in the 3-and-D wing.

Right now, the Heat don't hold much of a desire to trade Wiggins and are operating under the mindset of waiting to see how things play out during the first few months of the regular season, sources said. Miami has held a high asking price for the former first-overall pick, one that the Lakers haven't been willing to meet.

As previously reported this offseason, the Bucks were another team that inquired about Wiggins' availability in South Beach.

The Lakers are an interesting team to discuss regarding trades, as they will undoubtedly explore all avenues to increase their championship odds before February's trade deadline. Los Angeles has over $100 million in expiring contracts and wasn't afraid to take chances on upgrades last season.

Expect much of the same from Rob Pelinka and the Lakers before the trade deadline in February, specifically as it pertains to adding more talent on the wing who can play off the ball and make an impact defensively.

In Toronto, Barrett's status with the team is very much in question. With two years left on his contract and coming off back-to-back seasons averaging over 20.0 points per game, the Raptors did their homework regarding Barrett's value this offseason.

Based on where the team is at before the trade deadline, Barrett enters the season as a prime trade candidate.

Of course, then there is Kuminga and the Warriors, who have yet to agree to any contract. The assumption dating back to before the offseason began was that the two sides would reach some sort of contractual compromise with the understanding that he would be traded, assuming a sign-and-trade wasn't made in the summer.

That appears to be the trajectory things are heading in for Golden State, as a contract number in the range of $20 million to $25 million per year gives them options to trade Kuminga before February's deadline. If he does sign a new contract instead of his qualifying offer, it would be shocking if Kuminga was still on the Dubs' roster at the conclusion of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Other names who entered the year after hearing their names in trade rumors this offseason are Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, John Konchar, Robert Williams III, and Jusuf Nurkic.

As the Boston Celtics continue to explore ways to cut costs, they have held discussions with a few teams about Simons' value and what a potential deal could look like since Summer League in July, sources said. It does not appear as if there is any immediate traction on a deal involving the sharpshooting guard before the season starts.

Ivey's situation with the Pistons is unique. Despite internal confidence existing and the Pistons continuing to shut down speculation of Ivey being on the trade block, sources outside the organization have described the fourth-year guard's status as “open for interpretation.”

With Ivey injured, the Pistons went on to make the playoffs and saw key contributions from others like Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II. Now that they signed Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson in free agency, has Ivey become more expendable to Detroit?

If the organization does look to make a move involving Ivey, it would be one that substantially increases their chances of competing for a title in the East. The Pistons have not offered Ivey to any team, nor are they entering the season with the mindset of trading him.

His situation is worth keeping an eye on in Detroit, especially if an extension isn't agreed to before the season begins.