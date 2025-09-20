Jayden Reed suffered a shoulder injury early in the Green Bay Packers' 27-18 Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. It forced him out of the contest and eventually led to undergoing surgeries on his clavicle and foot. Days after the surgeries, the team made an official move with its star wideout.

Reports indicate that the Packers are placing the 25-year-old wide receiver on the IR, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This was a move that had been anticipated, as Jayden Reed's recovery time is expected to be six to eight weeks.

“Packers officially placed Jayden Reed on IR.”

Article Continues Below

With Reed on the IR, the Packers will have to look elsewhere for targets in the wide receiver room. Rookie Matthew Golden may have to take on an expanded role after only recording two receptions for 16 yards in his first two games. Additionally, Romeo Doubs should remain as another strong option, while tight end Tucker Kraft could be in line to become the No. 1 target for Jordan Love in Green Bay.

This will be Jayden Reed's first time in his career where he will miss an extended period of time. In his first two seasons in the NFL, the former second-round pick missed just one game. He's been a consistent wide receiver for the Packers, despite failing to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a single season. Through 35 games played in his career, Reed has recorded 122 receptions, 1,695 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

The Packers are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Although Cleveland is 0-2 to begin the season, the defense has played rather well. They are ranked No. 2 in passing yards allowed per game (146.0) and No. 1 in total yards allowed per game (191.5). But Green Bay has been incredibly efficient in scoring, as the offense is averaging 27.0 points per game, which is good for sixth-best in the NFL.