As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, Ben Simmons finds himself at the center of speculation regarding his future in basketball. The former No. 1 overall pick and three-time All-Star is currently unsigned in free agency, leading to widespread rumors about a possible early retirement at age 29. Simmons, however, has made it clear that those reports are inaccurate.

Simmons recently shared a series of offseason photos on Instagram, showing himself spending time in Australia and enjoying life away from the basketball court.

When a fan asked Simmons in the comments if he had hung up his sneakers, he answered with one word to put the retirement rumors to rest: “no.”

Ben Simmons is NOT retired

The speculation began after New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported that Ben Simmons was “considering” retirement earlier this summer. That report followed the veteran guard’s buyout with the Brooklyn Nets and his short run with the Los Angeles Clippers, where his production fell far below expectations. Across 18 games with LA, Simmons averaged just 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game, and he was largely phased out of Ty Lue’s playoff rotation.

Before joining the Clippers, Simmons appeared in 33 games for Brooklyn, posting averages of 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 25 minutes per game. While his defensive versatility and playmaking still drew some interest, his lack of scoring and recurring injury issues raised concerns for potential suitors.

Simmons’ downturn lays bare how far he has strayed from the potential of his early years with the Philadelphia 76ers. After the 76ers drafted him overall in 2016, he missed his rookie season due to a foot injury but returned in 2017 to win Rookie of the Year with 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Between 2018 and 2021, he was named an All-Star three times, earned two All-Defensive First Team selections, and secured an All-NBA nod. In his first four active seasons, Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists while appearing in 275 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, however, injuries and setbacks have limited him to just 108 total appearances, during which his numbers dropped to 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. A back injury, combined with his well-documented offensive limitations, has dramatically reduced his role across multiple stops.

This summer, Simmons drew reported interest from the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Sacramento Kings, but no deal materialized. His representation situation added to the uncertainty, with his agent Bernie Lee reportedly leaving after Simmons turned down a Knicks opportunity. Other reports linked Simmons to a potential reconciliation with the 76ers, including a repaired relationship with Joel Embiid; however, no formal offer was made by the franchise.

For now, the former All-Star remains a free agent as training camps near. Whether an NBA team is willing to take a chance on him, or if he looks overseas for a fresh start, Simmons insists his playing career is not over.