NBA trades have the potential to alter the course of history. Some of the biggest trades, especially involving superstars, have the ability to shake up the league. Unfortunately, even trades agreed upon by all parties still don't push through for several reasons. Here are the five biggest canceled NBA trades in history.

Check out the gallery.

5. Mark Williams' acquisition by the Lakers

After the Los Angeles Lakers broke headlines for acquiring Luka Doncic in return for Anthony Davis at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Purple and Gold were looking for a lob-threat center who could also protect the rim. As a result, Rob Pelinka orchestrated a move for 7-foot center Mark Williams, who was still playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

Williams would've been a shot in the arm for the Lakers' slim frontcourt rotation that only had Jaxon Hayes as its best center. In exchange, the Los Angeles offered rookie sensation Dalton Knecht and draft picks to Charlotte. However, the deal was rescinded after Williams failed his physical.

Williams' presence with the Lakers would've been huge for their campaign. Without a legitimate center down low, the Lakers were bullied by the Timberwolves in the playoffs, leading to a first-round exit. On the other hand, the Hornets probably would have continued to build on their developing young core with Knecht and picks.

4. Danny Fortson to the Raptors

The cellar-dwelling Boston Celtics certainly had some assets at their disposal, including Danny Fortson. The 6-foot-7 power forward was offered to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Alvin Williams and Sean Marks in 2000. Fortson would've injected more youth and depth for the Raptors, who were contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, the trade was rescinded after Williams reportedly failed his physical. Williams has had some injuries in his career. But suspiciously, the 6-foot-5 guard was healthy enough to play past those concerns. To this day, the rescinded trade has yet to be clarified. Nonetheless, Fortson's failure to join the team certainly hurt the aging frontcourt of Toronto.

3. Tyson Chandler's supposed arrival in Oklahoma City

Just after the Seattle Supersonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team had a handful of young talent at their disposal, including Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Needing rim protection, the Thunder made a move for then New Orleans Hornets starting center Tyson Chandler.

The trade looked like it favored the Thunder, given that they only gave up Joe Smith, Chris Wilcox, and DeVon Hardin. But after consulting with the Thunder's team doctors, Tyson Chandler reportedly triggered a cause for concern surrounding his health. This prompted Oklahoma City to rescind the trade.

Article Continues Below

While it's better to be safe than sorry, Chandler ended up with the Charlotte Bobcats before helping the Dallas Mavericks win a NBA title. On the other hand, the Thunder took the high road as they waited for first-round pick Serge Ibaka to become their desired rim protector before becoming a legitimate threat in the West.

2. Sean Elliott goes through kidney transplant

With the San Antonio Spurs trying to piece together a competitive squad, fan favorite Sean Elliott was an enticing trade asset. In fact, the team eventually decided to send him to the Detroit Pistons, a team he didn't play well for. As a result, the Pistons decided to try to cut their losses by dealing him to the Houston Rockets for Robert Horry and Matt Bullard in 1994.

But to the surprise of everyone, Elliott failed his physical after it was discovered that he had a kidney problem. The 6-foot-8 forward had to undergo a kidney transplant, before returning to the Spurs to win an NBA title. On the other hand, Houston heaved a sigh of relief when the trade didn't push through.

Both Bullard and Horry played key roles for the Rockets during their championship run in 1994, the first of back-to-back titles for the franchise. Coincidentally, Horry also ended up playing for San Antonio later on, helping the Spurs win two championships.

1. Chris Paul trade

To this day, Lakers fans continue to ponder what if the NBA had not voided Chris Paul's arrival in Los Angeles. Coincidentally, it was the first voided trade before the Mark Williams one. Los Angeles' front office even moved heaven and earth to adjust trade proposals in order to land the 12-time All-Star guard during the negotiations.

But despite the trades undergoing several revisions, CP3's trade was eventually vetoed by the NBA. The New Orleans Hornets, who were still looking for a new owner, was bought by the NBA. This left David Stern, the NBA Commissioner them, with the authority to facilitate deals for the team. He cited pressure from other owners, which made him veto the blockbuster deal.

CP3 ended up still playing in Los Angeles, but for the Clippers. A move to the Lakers would've given the franchise a golden opportunity to gun for a three-peat, especially with a Kobe Bryant-Chris Paul tandem. But without Paul, the Lakers instead started to decline as age started to catch up, eventually ending Bryant's era.