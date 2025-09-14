With the NBA conducting its own investigation into Malik Beasley's connection to gambling, the star's attorney has given insight into the status of the situation at the moment. As the rumors around Beasley will continue until a decision is made regarding the league, it's important to know what the investigation is specifically looking into rather than the broad subject of gambling.

Looking at the initial report from ESPN, Beasley is connected to a federal probe, looking into the 2023-24 season when the guard was with the Milwaukee Bucks. Steve Haney, Beasley's attorney, spoke to the Detroit Free Press about the situation and labeled it as a “misconduct investigation.”

“They’re conducting an internal investigation, more of a misconduct investigation to make a determination if there are any rules that were violated through the collective bargaining agreement,” Haney said. “That investigation is currently ongoing, and we’re cooperating, providing whatever information we can to hopefully get Malik clear so he can resume his free agency.

“Certainly, with this news of the investigation, which is not anything that we were responsible for, this leak, essentially, from the Eastern District of New York definitely caused him to lose some opportunity in free agency, and hopefully there’s still a pathway that he can still get back on track for next season,” Haney continued.

Malik Beasley on wanting to play for the Pistons

Before the investigation, there had been rumors of Beasley and what he would do in free agency, but it does seem like that aspect has been halted with the investigation. Beasley last played with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from deep.

Haney would say about his client that “if there's a pathway,” Beasley wants to be “considered” to play for the Pistons, though he would emphasize that he isn't the 28-year-old's agent.

“I do know that Malik, if there’s a pathway, would like to look at being considered to play for Detroit again next season,” Haney said. “I’m not his agent, though, so I don’t know if there’s still interest there, I don’t know if there’s still money there, what the mutual level of interest there is in him returning to Detroit. I know that he’s got a lot of love for Detroit and would like to, if possible, look at maybe coming back.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Beasley regarding the gambling investigation.