The NBA is working on a plan to develop a new league in Europe. Ultimately, the league is anticipated to launch in 2027.

On Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said it could take longer for NBA Europe to come to fruition, per ESPN.

During a conference hosted by Front Office Sports, Silver clarified that the Europe launch in 2027 is “ambitious, no doubt about it”. However, issues still need to be worked out and at the very latest, the league can start in two to three years.

“I don't think I'd want to go much longer than '28,” Silver said. “The opportunity is now to do something like this.”

Nevertheless, Silver remains ecstatic about the prospect of an NBA league in Europe.

“I would say I'm enthusiastic about it,” Silver said. The NBA is very much a global game and its popularity has reached many different global markets.

Recently, NBA players took a tour of China, where the game is immensely popular. Plus, many of the top players in the NBA, such as Luka Doncic, come from European countries.

“Basketball's probably the fastest-growing sport in the world right now, and it's a huge No. 2 sport in Europe behind soccer, so I think there's a real opportunity,” Silver said.

Article Continues Below

The outline for NBA Europe

Altogether, the European league is expected to be comprised of 16 teams. Twelve of those teams will be permeant, whereas the other four will have to compete for a spot based on performance.

Ultimately, it will be a joint venture between the NBA and FIBA. The league will be run with NBA style ownership, financial infrastructure, and commercialism.

New franchises may emerge in cities such as London and Paris. Already, the league established itself on another continent.

In 2019 the NBA announced the launch of NBA Africa, a professional basketball league on the continent of Africa.

The league officially launched in 2021.