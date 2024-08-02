It's been some time since we've seen a fresh new colorway don the ever-popular Air Jordan 13, but with Nike and Jordan Brand expanding their catalogue over the next few months, it's only right that sneakerheads see one of their favorite silhouettes make a return. Come later this month, the Air Jordan 13 will get a new makeover with an unfamiliar colorway.

The Air Jordan 13 was first released in 1997 and was officially the last shoe Michael Jordan wore for a full season with the Chicago Bulls. The shoe was designed by legendary sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield and continues to stand the test of time with its popularity. The shoes are meant to resemble the paw of a puma or panther, playing into one of Jordan's many nicknames, the “Black Cat.”

Known for his rare mix of strength, speed, and stealth, the Air Jordan 13 aims to do the same as they embody Michael Jordan's aura on the court. Originally released in five colorways, the shoes got their notoriety on the big screen when Denzel Washington rocked the “Black Toe” pair in Spike Lee's He Got Game.

Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy”

The Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” will come complete with premium materials and an extremely clean colorway for the fall season. The official style code reads White/Midnight Navy-Gum Light Brown as we see a predominantly white upper and outsole. The dimpled leather along the upper is premium grade and gives the silhouette a luxurious feel. The white extends through the toebox, tongue, and is featured along the “pods” throughout the outsole.

We see a regal Midnight Navy color along the midsole, extending up through the back heel. The Jordan logos are done in the same navy color as we see the classic holographic Jumpman emblem in green along the heel. The Gum outsole is also a defining feature here and it's always clean to see an Air Jordan 13 with a contrasting bottom. All in all, the colors here blend seamlessly and these will be a great addition to any fall sneaker rotations.

The Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” is set to release on August 10, 2024 and will be made available on Nike SNKRS App and select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoes come with a retail tag of $200 and should be widely available, so be sure to scoop your pair sooner rather than later.

What do you think of this new Air Jordan 13 colorway? Are these a must-cop?