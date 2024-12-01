As the new year approached, Nike and Air Jordan are scheduling some of their upcoming releases of retro models for the upcoming 2025 year of releases. They'll be digging deep into their bag of tricks with this upcoming release as we'll see another nostalgic Air Jordan colorway make a return. For the first time since 2007, the Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” is slated to return once again.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 3 remains as one of the most popular silhouettes to come out of the numbered Jordan line and the timeless design of the shoe continues to remain relevant in sneaker culture. The “Pure Money” colorway of the Jordan 3 first arrived in 2007 as a slight departure from the typical black/red color schemes of previous Air Jordan sneakers.

The all-white ensemble has been replicated in many following models and it comes as a surprise that these haven't been retroed since their original release. Come 2025, sneakerheads will have another chance to cop the popular retro colorway.

Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The “Pure Money” colorway is characterized by an all-white ensembles accented by silver details to create. a luxurious looking basketball sneaker. The leather upper, sockliner, midsole, outsole, and heel tab are all done in pure white. The embossed elephant print is done in the lightest shade of grey while we chrome hits along the eyelets and a silver Jumpman logo on the heel tab. Finally, the shoes derive their name from the “Pure $” inscription behind the tab on the heels.

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” is expected to release during the fall season of 2025 with a tentative release date rumored on August 2, 2025. The shoes will come with a standard retail tag of $220 and they should be limited in nature, so don't sleep on your chance to own a retro piece of sneaker history!