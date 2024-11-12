Another rendition of a classic Air Jordan sneaker will once again receive the A Ma Maniere treatment as the Atlanta-based retailer will collaborate with the sneaker giant to put their own spin on a new retro model. Previously dabbling with the timeless Air Jordan 3 silhouette, we'll see yet another colorway don the classic sneaker in a new twist.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Notoriously known for their Air Jordan collaborations, A Ma Maniere has become synonymous with some of the more popular Jordan releases over the last few years. Adding their own flavor to sneakers like the Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 4, the retailer will work on the Jordan 3 for the third time, with the first two being women's-exclusive releases.

They'll now put a new spin on the classic sneaker with a refined color palette, titled “Diffused Blue,” drawing on a similar theme from one of their previous designs.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



With a first look provided by sneaker source @kicksdong, we see an initial colorway comprised of white, grey, light cream, and the diffused blue. The shoe features a white smooth leather upper accompanied by the cream outsole to give the shoes a vintage look. We see dark grey suede replacing the typical elephant print seen on Jordan 3 models and the diffused blue covering the Nike Air logo on the back heel tab.

We also see the A Ma Maniere logo stitched onto the premium leather tongue. All in all, this is a very simple, yet effective colorway that matches perfectly to what A Ma Maniere has been known to release in the past. As far as Michael Jordan is concerned, these would have looked fresh when worn with the classic blue Washington Wizards uniforms.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 has yet to be confirmed for an official release, but we're hearing rumors that these will drop sometime in the Spring of 2025. The shoes are expected to come in men's sizing with a retail tag of $225, signifying the premium and limited nature of these shoes.

Where do these rank among your favorite A Ma Maniere x Jordan collabs?