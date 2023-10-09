2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Jordan Brand as the sneaker giant continues to roll out some of Michael Jordan‘s most classic shoes from back in the day, along with some fresh new releases centered around today's style. Just in time for Summer 2024, Jordan Brand will release one of it's most popular retro sneakers of all time. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 4 was first released in 1989 and quickly became one of the most unique basketball shoes on the market. Jordan designed Tinker Hatfield took cues from popular Nike Trainers at the time and the Jordan 4 certainly displays similarities from other shoes Hatfield was “tinkering” with at the time.

The ‘Military Blue' colorway was originally released in 1989 as a part of the four-colorway pack including the ‘White Cement,' ‘Black Cement,' and ‘Fire Red' colorways as well. Most models were made so that Michael Jordan can wear the shoes in accordance with the league's uniform policies. However, blue is a perfect color theme for any sneaker and clearly Jordan Brand saw the popularity in adding blue hues to their silhouettes.

Original 1989 Air Jordan 4 ‘Military Blue' (image via StockX.com)

The pair was so popular that it was retroed (re-released) in 2006 and once more in 2012. The pair was then released in 2016 with a reimagined “Nike Air” logo on the back to mimic to O.G. pair from 1989. Few sneakerheads may still have these in their collection, but it's no secret that pairs have been falling apart due to age and years of wear. In 2024, Jordan will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4 with a fresh pair of Military Blues for Jordanheads.

Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” 💙🤍 New release date confirmed ! pic.twitter.com/meQCxI936J — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) October 7, 2023

While these shoes need little introduction, the color code for this retro will read White/Military Blue-Neutral Gray. The shoes are set to feature the classic Jordan 4 mesh overlays, the iconic wing straps on the sides, and the Nike Trainer outsole that pairs so well with today's fashion standards. Much like the original releases, Jordan Brand with throw ‘Nike Air' branding on the heel as opposed to the Jumpman logo from the 2012 pair.

The “Military Blue” Air Jordan 4 returns with Nike Air branding in May 2024. More details HERE: https://t.co/Q3G36Ss7zq pic.twitter.com/MTlyGsmxSm — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 8, 2023

The shoes were just given a new release date of May 14, 2024 and will arrive just in time to rock for the summer months ahead. Given the wearability, scarcity, and hype around this shoe, it may be a hard one to grab on release day. They'll retail for a price tag of $210, which is about $50 more than their last release in 2016. They'll be available on Nike SNKRS App and select Jordan retailers.

What do you think of this classic colorway? Will you be looking to add a fresh new pair to the collection?