NBA 2K25 has unveiled the overall player ratings for the top WNBA stars, with A'ja Wilson achieving a landmark score that sets her apart in the league's virtual counterpart. Wilson, a standout player for the Las Vegas Aces, has earned a 99 overall rating, the highest ever awarded to a WNBA player in the history of the franchise.

Wilson's exceptional performance this season has been pivotal in securing her spot as one of the cover athletes for this year's release. A two-time gold medalist and WNBA champion, Wilson has also collected two MVP titles and six All-Star selections. Her impressive stats include averaging 27.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 1.9 steals per game, with a shooting accuracy of 52.2% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

The reveal event, held on Thursday by 2K Sports, confirmed that Wilson is not only a top performer on the court but now also sets the standard for future WNBA representations in the gaming world.

Joining Wilson in high rankings are rookies Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, both of whom have been rated at 90 overall. This rating positions them as the highest-rated rookies in the game's history, reflecting their significant impacts in their debut seasons.

Other players who scored highly include Breanna Stewart with a 97 overall rating, followed by Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas, both at 95. Brittney Griner rounds out the list of top WNBA stars with a 94 overall rating. These ratings underscore the depth of talent across the WNBA, showcasing the league's competitive spirit and skill level.

NBA 2K25 will bring exciting enhancements to the W Online

In addition to the player ratings, NBA 2K25 has introduced enhancements to the W Online mode, an exclusive feature for WNBA gameplay. This mode now includes a new outdoor court set in a picturesque forest grove, providing a fresh backdrop for the 3v3 multiplayer games. The updated mode aims to foster a more interactive and engaging community experience, encouraging players to participate in weekly community goals.

A novel mentorship feature will also debut in this mode, allowing more experienced players, designated as Game Changers, to mentor newer players. Mentors will guide their mentees through various challenges, with successful completion yielding rewards for both parties. This feature is designed to integrate new players more seamlessly into the gaming community while enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

The release of these ratings and game features comes ahead of the NBA 2K25 launch, scheduled for September 4. It is important to note that these ratings may still be subject to adjustments, depending on player performances as the current WNBA season progresses.

The anticipation for NBA 2K25 is high, as players and fans alike look forward to experiencing the new enhancements and celebrating the achievements of top WNBA athletes through this popular gaming platform. As the release date approaches, 2K Sports continues to update and refine the game, promising an immersive and dynamic experience for basketball fans worldwide.