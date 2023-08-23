Saudi Pro League's outfit Al Arabi have officially entered the discussions to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti. The European champion has spent the last 12 years at the French capital but wants to end his Ligue 1 tenure this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Al Arabi are ready to submit an official bid for Verratti. Negotiations between PSG and the Saudi Pro League outfit are set to reach advanced stages. It shouldn't be ignored that Verratti has already agreed personal terms with Al Hilal in July, but the club hasn't agreed on any deal with PSG. Al Arabi are trying their best to snatch the Italian midfielder from Al Hilal.

Al Hilal, who have recently bought Neymar from the Ligue 1 champions, submitted an initial bid of €30m to land Verratti. However, PSG rejected their first bid immediately. Alongside the reports from the Middle East, Verratti can still have a future in Europe. It is reported that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on the 30-year-old. However, Manchester United are more likely to move in for Sofyan Amrabat, who has already agreed personal terms with the club.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich are likely to pursue Verratti only if some club meets their asking price of Joshua Kimmich. The German midfielder was linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but has insisted on staying at the Allianz Arena. Al Arabi are trying their best to acquire Verratti's services, and they can be ahead in the race given that no Saudi club is willing to meet his asking price.