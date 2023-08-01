Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will not accept Al Hilal’s bid for Italian midfielder Marco Verratti. The 30-year-old has been one of multiple PSG players linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal offered £25.7m for Verratti this summer. However, PSG have refused the bid straight away. Whether the Saudia outfit returns with a bigger bid for the European champion remains to be seen. Verratti already has a verbal agreement of three years with Al Hilal. However, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is yet to give the green light to finalize this deal.

Verratti had signed a four year at the French capital last summer. However, the Italian midfielder is ready to snub this commitment and go for a new adventure in the Middle East. Verratti’s agent had previously said that his client was open to returning to Italy this summer, but not many suitors were available. He will end his 11-year association with PSG by going to Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal recently missed out on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. Despite the French giants giving the green light to the Saudia outfit, the World Cup winner refused to play in the Middle East. They are reportedly after Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who was the top scorer in Serie A last season. Al Hilal are ready to offer €140m (£120m/$154m) for the services of the Napoli forward. Osimhen was an influential squad member that won the Scudetto title last season.

As far as Verratti is concerned, all eyes are on the PSG board. The Italian midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester City and Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, but those moves never materialized.