Brazilian football superstar Neymar is preparing to make his exit from Al-Hilal and return to his homeland, specifically Santos, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reported by GOAL. Neymar's move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, which took place in August, seems to be a short-term stint rather than a long-term commitment.

Initially, there were rumors of Neymar signing a four-year contract with Al-Hilal, but recent reports suggest that the actual contract duration is closer to two years. Brazilian journalist Ademir Quintino has shed light on Neymar's intentions, claiming that the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player will make his way back to Santos in 2025.

In a statement on his social media channels, Quintino stated, “During conversations with friends of Neymar Senior and Neymar Junior, I received the information that they did not sign a four-year contract with the Saudis but rather a two-year contract so he can return (to Santos) a year before the World Cup. Neymar approached Santos and asked to return. I have friends in common with Neymar, whom I will not name, but he has a very strong desire to return to Santos.”

Neymar, who has now become Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer, has made only three appearances for Al-Hilal since joining the club and is still awaiting his first goal in their colors. It has been clear from his past statements that he harbors a desire to return to Santos at some point in his career. His plan now appears to be to make that return one year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.