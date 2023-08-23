Bayern Munich legend Paul Breitner has unleashed a scathing criticism of Brazilian football star Neymar, sarcastically thanking Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for taking him away from European football, reported by goal.com. Neymar has recently joined the Saudi Pro League, becoming the latest high-profile player to make such a move.

Paul Breitner, who is a former player of both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, didn't hold back in his critique of Neymar's playing style. He accused the Brazilian of being a “sneaky” player who indulges in diving and theatrics, without contributing significantly to the game. Speaking to Bayrischer Rundfunk, Breitner said, “Thank you, dear Saudis, for buying Mr. Neymar, who has been one of the most sneaky footballers in recent years on this planet. One of the greatest footballers who only acts, who only dives. Lousy! A very sneaky character. I have to say: thank you very much, we don't need to stand him any more.”

Neymar's career has been marked by tremendous talent, but his performances have sometimes been overshadowed by his on-field theatrics and controversies. Despite his considerable potential, Neymar has faced criticism for his inability to lead PSG to Champions League victory or secure the Ballon d'Or award, a testament to his sometimes inconsistent impact.

Neymar's move to Al-Hilal, after a €90 million transfer from PSG, puts him in a new competitive environment, where he will compete with other stars like Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. It remains to be seen how Neymar's performance in the Saudi Pro League will fare and whether he can overcome the criticism that has followed him throughout his career.