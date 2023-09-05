Al Ittihad have sent a delegate to London to convince Mohamed Salah to join the club from Liverpool. The Egyptian superstar has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia throughout this window. However, Liverpool are reluctant to sell their talisman this late in the transfer window. The English transfer window has finished, but the Saudi Arabia transfer window is open for the next five days.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, the public message from Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp is clear. They believe the former AS Roma man will be staying at Anfield beyond the Saudi Arabian transfer window. An offer of £150m was initially sent to Liverpool from Al Ittihad, but the Reds refused it immediately.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Klopp said, “I never had any doubt about his commitment. He is our player and wants to play here.”. Regardless of the German's comments, Al Ittihad are trying to push their offer towards £200m in the next 48 hours.

Although Klopp has been confident about Salah staying at the club, he has also criticized FIFA and UEFA for allowing Saudi Arabia to have an extended transfer window. This could mean he understands that Al Ittihad are trying to pursue the Egyptian superstar of leaving Liverpool.

Liverpool have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, winning three Premier League games out of four. However, the departure of Salah could haunt their credentials as they need the depth to be competitive in the Europa League and other domestic competitions. Al Ittihad lost their first game of the Saudi Pro League last weekend to Neymar's Al Hilal.