Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool‘s head coach, has restated Mohamed Salah‘s unwavering commitment to the club, even in the face of a potential £200 million ($252 million) bid from Saudi side Al-Ittihad, reported by goal.com. Klopp is a 100% sure Salah is committed to the Reds for the upcoming years.

Amidst reports of a substantial bid from the Saudi Pro League club, Klopp remains resolute that Salah is not for sale. Moreover, the Liverpool manager expressed no concerns regarding Salah's focus in the upcoming weeks.

Jurgen Klopp addressed newspaper journalists in a pre-match briefing ahead of Liverpool's fixture against Aston Villa, stating, “Mo is super committed, really in training fully there. And in the leadership meetings this week he was fully in. I have to deal with facts, and my fact is: ‘All good, we are here and everything is fine.'”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As the Saudi transfer window extends for another week, both Salah and the club may face a testing period. Al-Ittihad's offer, particularly in terms of salary, could be appealing to the 31-year-old Egyptian forward.

Mohamed Salah has been a pivotal figure for Liverpool since his arrival in 2017. His remarkable performances have helped Liverpool clinch numerous titles, including the Premier League and the Champions League. The prospect of losing such a crucial player will undoubtedly weigh heavily on Liverpool's management, who have consistently emphasized their ambition to retain their star.

For now, Liverpool's focus remains on their forthcoming clash against Aston Villa at Anfield, where Salah's dedication and prowess will once again be put on display for the club and its fans.