Liverpool fans hoping they'd heard the last of the Saudi Pro League will have to wait until Thursday for some breathing space.

The Reds were reported to have rejected an offer worth up to £150 million ($190 million) from Al Ittihad for their star player in Mohamed Salah. The offer was said to be an initial £100 million with incentives eventually taking it to £150 million.

While that's a large amount of money for a player who is 31, Liverpool are adamant about keeping the Egyptian international at Anfield. And although the transfer window closed on Friday for English clubs, Saudi clubs can still buy players for another week — Thursday, Sept. 7 to be exact.

“As communicated to clubs Saudi Arabia on Friday June 30, the summer registration for player transfers for the Roshn Saudi League [Saudi Pro League] closes on Thursday Sept. 7,” a statement from the Saudi Arabia Football Associated on Monday read (via ESPN).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That will undoubtedly be a cause for concern for some fans, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Salah is fully committed to the club after scoring in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

“He didn't tell me [if he wants to stay] but he didn't have to,” Klopp said post-game. “He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour. We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past, it was about what we will do in the future.

“Mo was with the players' [leadership] committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like ‘by the way, this is only until next week' or whatever.”

While that's good news for now, things can easily change in the coming days.