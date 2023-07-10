In a surprising turn of events, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has paid a visit to Al-Ittihad‘s training ground in Saudi Arabia, leading to speculation about a potential move to the Middle East club, reported by goal.com. Pogba's trip has raised questions about his future as he explores his options this summer transfer window.

While it remains unclear whether Pogba intends to pursue a transfer to Al-Ittihad or is simply assessing the club's interest, the visit suggests that the 30-year-old is open to new opportunities at the Saudi Pro League. Last season, the French midfielder faced significant challenges at Juventus, making just six appearances in Serie A due to various injury setbacks. In light of his limited playing time, there have even been reports suggesting that Juventus might consider canceling his contract to free up space on their wage bill.

If Paul Pogba were to make a move to Saudi Arabia, he would have the chance to reunite with fellow compatriots N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, who have already joined Al-Ittihad. The prospect of playing alongside his former France teammates could be an enticing proposition for Pogba.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Paul Pogba's future is expected to become clearer. His visit to Saudi Arabia adds an intriguing twist to his transfer saga, and it remains to be seen whether he will follow in the footsteps of Kante and Benzema in joining Al-Ittihad. Fans and pundits alike will be keeping a close eye on Pogba's next move as the transfer market continues to unfold.