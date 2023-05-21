Paul Pogba, the Juventus star midfielder, has released a defiant video addressing his future after yet another injury setback, reported by goal.com. Pogba, who returned to Juventus last summer, has had a challenging season plagued by injuries, featuring in only 10 games. His latest setback occurred during his first start in 390 days when he had to leave the field after just 23 minutes.

In an Instagram video, Pogba expressed his determination to overcome the difficulties and make a strong comeback. He acknowledged the complications he faced both on and off the field and admitted the mental toll it took on him. However, he reassured his followers that he had mentally recovered from a challenging season and would return stronger.

Pogba stated, “Now all I can do is be patient, but already today, I feel better mentally. First of all, thanks to God, we must try to be positive and have faith. Thanks also to you, the fans, thanks to the stadium crowd, the club, who always supported and accompanied me. It is thanks to you that I have been able to keep my morale up, you push me to return as soon as possible, to the best of my abilities.”

The French midfielder expressed gratitude to his supporters and emphasized the lessons he had learned from this challenging year. Pogba’s ultimate goal remains to contribute to his team and club, help them win trophies, and fulfill the purpose for which he returned to Juventus.

Pogba’s injury woes have prevented him from playing a significant role this season, missing out on the 2022 World Cup due to a knee injury sustained in pre-season. He has struggled to achieve full fitness, playing a maximum of three consecutive games and accumulating just 161 minutes across all competitions.

As Pogba remains resilient in the face of adversity, his fans and teammates eagerly await his return to the pitch, hoping to witness his undeniable talent and contribute to Juventus’ success.