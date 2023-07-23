Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has declined a jaw-dropping offer of €200 million (£173m/$223m) to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, reported by goal.com. Despite the Saudi Arabian club's attempt to lure the French international away, Dembele remains committed to staying at Camp Nou.

Currently still on the books at Barcelona, the World Cup-winning winger has expressed his desire to continue his career with the Catalan giants. Al-Nassr sought to capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding Dembele's future by triggering the €50 million (£43m/$56m) release clause in his current contract. They were willing to pay him a staggering €40 million (£35m/$45m) annually over a five-year deal.

However, reports from Footmercato indicate that Dembele has turned down the offer from Al-Nassr, dismissing any interest in moving to the Middle East. Instead, he will initiate discussions with Barcelona as they work on extending the 26-year-old's tenure in Catalunya while also increasing his release clause, which is currently relatively low.

Dembele has been a part of Barcelona since 2017, when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund with the proceeds from Neymar's transfer to PSG. Throughout his time at the club, he has faced challenges with injuries, limiting him to 185 appearances and 40 goals over six seasons.

The rejection of the lucrative Al-Nassr offer, to join Cristiano Ronaldo, indicates Dembele's loyalty to Barcelona and his willingness to continue contributing to the club's ambitions. With talks set to take place, both parties will aim to find common ground to secure Dembele's future at Camp Nou.

As the transfer window progresses, Barcelona fans will hope to see the talented winger commit his long-term future to the club, knowing that retaining Ousmane Dembele's services will be crucial in their pursuit of domestic and European success in the upcoming season.