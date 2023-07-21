Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane is set to end his nightmare tenure at the Allianz Arena and move to Saudia Arabia this summer. The Senegal captain joined the Bavarians last summer after a six-year stint at Liverpool. However, it has not gone to plan for Mane in Germany.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Mane will negotiate personal terms with Saudi Pro League Club, Al-Nassr. The former Southampton man wanted to stay at Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga champions want to offload him at all costs. Now, Bayern are trying to find a solution, and it could be allowing their forward to join the Middle East League. Mane's representatives and Al-Nassr's hierarchy are working on a deal.

Mane has endured a frustrating time at Bayern Munich. Although the Bavarians managed to win the Bundesliga title from the skin of their teeth, it was a forgetful season for the German giants. Last season, the Senegal captain made 38 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists. Although the scoring output was decent, there were controversies that sealed his fate in Germany. After the Champions League defeat to Manchester City, Mane, and Leroy Sane had a dressing room bust-up. Consequently, manager Thomas Tuchel removed him from the squad for the next Bundesliga game.

Apart from the dressing room problems, Mane's contract is also considered a burden by the Bayern Munich hierarchy. The former Liverpool winger is currently earning a weekly wage of €300,000. After agreeing personal terms, Al-Nassr will discuss the fee structure with the Bundesliga champions.