Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most marketable athletes in the world. On Wednesday, he became the most followed person on Instagram. After breaking his Instagram record, the Portuguese legend has trolled his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos on his Instagram account.

Ronaldo became the first person to reach 600 million followers on Instagram. Hence, the former Manchester United man has more followers than Lionel Messi, Dwayne Johnson, and Selena Gomez. Astonishingly, it is ten times more than his former Real Madrid teammate Ramos, who celebrated having 60 million followers on the social media platform.

On Wednesday, Ramos posted a photograph of him signing a pair of football boots with the caption, “We started in 2014 and – although it seems impossible – we are now 60 million strong.”

“To celebrate this and return some of the love you all give me, I’ve got a great competition for you: a giveaway of 20 pairs of signed Mizuno boots.”

Ronaldo came to Ramos’ post and left a cheeky response in the comments. He wrote, “You need another zero to catch me,” with a laughing face emoji. Many football fans were ecstatic with the Al Nassr forward’s response, which boasted more than 100,000 likes.

Ramos has been linked with a move to Al Nassr in this transfer window. The Spaniard bid farewell to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and is now a free agent. The former Real Madrid spent two seasons in the French capital, making 58 appearances and scoring six goals. He has been tipped to retire with Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League club.