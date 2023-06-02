Sergio Ramos is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after two seasons with the club.

With Ramos' contract expiring, the veteran defender decided to not sign a new deal and leave the Ligue 1 club as a free agent. The former Real Madrid star left the Spanish capital in 2021 and moved to Parc des Princes to join the French champions. Now, at 37 years old, his future and next team remains uncertain.

Ramos confirmed his departure from PSG in a statement on Instagram, saying: “Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to PSG.”

He added, “I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me. Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colors, but first, and for the last time'

Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for his part, made sure to show his appreciation for the the center-back and what he has done for the team. PSG won the Ligue 1 title in the past two seasons with Ramos.

“Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honoor to have him in Paris,” Al-Khelaifi shared, via Reuters.