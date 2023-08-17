Al Nassr midfielder Seko Fofana has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior with teammates. The Portuguese legend joined the Saudi Pro League club after Manchester United terminated his contract in December. After his addition to the Middle East, an army of football talent has walked into the Saudi Pro League. Many notable names, such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Neymar, have joined the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League, earning around €200 million per year at Al Nassr. On the other hand, Fofana earns €25m per year after his move from RC Lens last month. Speaking to the media about Ronaldo's behavior, the Ivory Coast midfielder said, “He [Ronaldo] is very likable and simple. In the evening, we talk about everything – nutrition, work, and life in general.”

“You find yourself talking with Cristiano. It is funny,” he stated.

Al Nassr are in a great phase at the moment, winning the Arab Club Champions Cup against Al Hilal in the final. After trailing in the second half, Ronaldo once again came clutch as his brace ensured a win for a nine-man Al Nassr. It is the first Arab Club Champions Cup in their history.

Although Fofana is new to the Saudi Arabian culture, he seems to be enjoying his time in Al Nassr and hopes that he can make more history in the Saudi Pro League. With a figure like Cristiano Ronaldo alongside you, you have every chance to write more history in your career.