Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable success at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League is evident with his prolific goal-scoring record and a contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has proven successful. The Portuguese forward joined the club last December after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United, and he's certainly made his mark in the Middle East.

In his nearly year-long stint with Al Nassr, Ronaldo has showcased his goal-scoring prowess, netting an impressive 28 goals and providing ten assists in 34 appearances across various competitions. The current season, in particular, has seen him excel, with 11 goals in just ten league matches, making him the leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League.

However, wherever the Portuguese icon goes to extend his football career, he knows he will get massive financial support. Ronaldo's impact goes beyond the pitch, as he secured a lucrative contract with Al Nassr, reportedly worth £177 million per year. As he approaches the one-year mark with the club, it's been revealed that he has already earned a staggering £147.5 million in wages.

Despite his individual success, Ronaldo has yet to guide Al Nassr to a league title. The club currently sits in the second position in the league table, trailing Al Hilal by four points. Al Hilal has been undefeated in the season and occupies the top spot with 29 points from 11 matches.

According to reports from Sportskeeda, Ronaldo is set to earn over £530 million in wages over the course of his three-year deal with Al Nassr. As he continues to shine in the Saudi Pro League, fans eagerly await whether he can help his team secure that elusive title and add another chapter to his storied career.