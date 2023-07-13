Liverpool star Jordan Henderson is pondering over a life-changing offer from Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, reported by goal.com. The lucrative offer would result in a quadrupling of the 33-year-old's current salary. The Athletic reports that Steven Gerrard, the former Liverpool captain, and Henderson's former teammate is playing a significant role in convincing the midfielder to make the move.

However, Al-Ettifaq would have to pay a transfer fee to secure the English international's services as he has a contract with Liverpool until 2025. To date, there have been no official bids from Al-Ettifaq, but talks are likely to be initiated if Henderson expresses interest in the move.

Henderson has been an iconic figure at Liverpool since joining the club from Sunderland in 2011. He has made 492 appearances for the Reds and assumed leadership duties in 2015 after Gerrard's departure. The Englishman's contribution to Liverpool's trophies over the years includes the Premier League and the Champions League.

This transfer will be a significant one should it go through, and Henderson's departure would leave a significant void in Liverpool's midfield. The 33-year-old has been an integral part of the club's recent success, and his leadership on and off the pitch has been crucial to the team's accomplishments.

The football world awaits Jordan Henderson's decision in the coming weeks, and it remains to be seen if he will make a move to Saudi Arabia or stay put with the Reds. However, one thing is for sure – Henderson's impact on Liverpool will remain indelible irrespective of his final decision.