Al-Nassr new head coach Luis Castro is gearing up to lead the team to glory, and he is optimistic about working with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by goal.com Castro, who recently took over the Saudi Arabian outfit, was effusive in his praise for the Portuguese forward, whom he considers one of the world's best players.

According to Castro, it is always a pleasure to manage world-class players such as Ronaldo. Despite the five-time Ballon d'Or winner being on vacation, Castro is eagerly waiting for his return this week so that they can work together and prepare for the upcoming friendly fixture against Farense at the Estadio Algarve.

Ronaldo has already made an impact at Al-Nassr since joining the club in 2022 from Manchester United, with 14 goals in 19 games to his name. The 38-year-old is determined to add more trophies to his collection and help the team achieve success in the upcoming season.

Undoubtedly, Ronaldo's arrival has added extra hype and excitement around the club, and the Portuguese superstar is fully aware of his responsibility to guide the team to the top. “As someone who will be remembered forever, he's part of that team,” said Castro, emphasizing the club's determination to achieve great things in the upcoming season.

As part of their efforts to strengthen the team, Al-Nassr has also signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, who will be a welcome addition to the squad. With Ronaldo leading the line and Brozovic adding to the midfield, Al-Nassr's fans can look forward to an exciting and successful season ahead.

It’s evident from Castro's statements that Cristiano Ronaldo is still considered one of the best players in the world, and he will continue to create magic on the football pitch. Fans of Al-Nassr are eagerly awaiting the new season to see the legendary striker in action, and they remain optimistic about the club's chances of winning trophies under the guidance of Castro and the talismanic Ronaldo.