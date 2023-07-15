Liverpool has set a price tag of £20 million for the transfer of their captain, Jordan Henderson, reported by goal.com. The Saudi champions Al-Ettifaq expressed interest in signing the midfielder this summer.

Following reports of Al-Ettifaq's desire to end Henderson's 12-year tenure at Anfield, the 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, it appears that an agreement on the transfer fee will be challenging to reach, with Liverpool demanding a significant £20 million for their captain. This demand comes despite Al-Ettifaq's hopes of securing Henderson's services for a considerably lower price, as reported by The Telegraph.

In a recent meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Henderson, the Liverpool manager reportedly informed the midfielder that his playing time would be limited this season due to the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. These new signings are expected to seamlessly integrate into the starting lineup, with further midfield reinforcements also being a possibility. Speculation surrounding Southampton's Romeo Lavia continues to circulate as a potential addition to Liverpool's midfield.

Unless Al-Ettifaq is prepared to meet Liverpool's asking price, Henderson will remain at Anfield and face the challenge of competing for his place in a squad that appears to be gradually evolving beyond his role. While the club values their captain's contributions, they are also focused on building a team capable of sustained success.

Jordan Henderson's future at Liverpool remains uncertain as the transfer window progresses. Should a deal with Al-Ettifaq fail to materialize, the midfielder will have to prove his worth and fight for his position in a team that is continually evolving and seeking new avenues for success.