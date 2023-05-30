Al Roker made a triumphant return to the Today show Tuesday morning. He’d left a while back to undergo knee surgery and subsequent recovery. Roker may be out of surgery, but he still has to undergo three days a week of physical therapy on his knee. For now, he’s back and reporting on the weather on the NBC morning program.

Roker has been a staple on the Today show since 1996. He’s their weatherman, and at this point, he’s the United States weatherman. Now he’s back, returning to his role of 27 years.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Today co-anchors, were happy to have him back. Guthrie reintroduced Roker on Tuesday morning. “Look who’s here! Mr. Roker, we are so happy to have you back in our studio. You’ve got a brand knew knee! Does it still have that new knee smell?”

“I don’t want to go there,” replied Roker. “We’re putting it to use. … It’s all good, all good.”

He’d been gone since May 9 to fix his knee.”This one is a little more complicated because it’s what they call a revision; it was a replacement of a replacement, so they had to take stuff out, put stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear,” Roker said on a virtual appearance, per People. “So we’ve just been kind of hanging out. Chilling out, not doing anything — which I know, a lot of people find hard to believe, but in fact, that is the case.”

“I still don’t know, I’m hoping, maybe sometime in the next two weeks to be back,” Al Roker said. “We’ll just play it by ear every day. … I know I’m not going to come back before I have to.”