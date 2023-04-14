Ariana Grande, singer, actress, and businesswoman, is no stranger to the media’s watchful eye. In a recent viral TikTok video, she opened up about people making comments about her body, and how these comments, no matter what their intentions are, have a profound impact on someone’s life. Both fans and industry names alike were touched by her video, and there was an outpour of support. Among them were Bella Hadid, successful model and influencer, and Hoda Kotb from Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Grande, known for her illustrious singing career, producing hits like Thank, U Next and 7 rings, posted a TikTok earlier this week talking candidly about body shaming and body image. She divulged the reason she posted the video came amid rampant speculation about her weight and thinness.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on other people’s bodies, no matter what.”

She added that the previous body she was being compared to was when she was at her least healthy.

Many people have lauded her for her bravery, and among them was Bella Hadid. She shared on her Instagram story Ariana Grande’s post, commenting: “You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don’t, and you won’t until you walk a day in their shoes.” She signed off her post saying, “I love you Ari. This is so important, I am very proud of you.”

Hoda Kotb was another who disclosed her experience, thanks to Ariana Grande’s video. Hoda is an older mom to daughters Hope and Haley. She received an unsolicited letter in the mail that read, “How dare you bring a child into this world at your age. Don’t you know what you’re doing to that child?” It was something she would never forget; someone took the time to sit down and write that, and it “took [her] breath away.”