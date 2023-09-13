Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor is one of the more compelling personalities among the HBCU coaches but he outdid himself during his media remarks this week prior to Bulldog's matchup with Southern University. In an interview with Fox 54 Sports Director and Southern University alumnus Mo Carter, Connell Maynor spoke about how excited he was for his squad to match up against the Jaguars.

“Man, I'm very excited man…we're Bulldogs and we're ready to bite,” he said before he started barking like a dog to emphasize his point. “You see? I'm excited man. I'm ready to go. It's game week, it's conference week and this is gonna rub off on my team.”

Maynor is always a compelling interview and a coach you know has no problem producing an entertaining soundbite. He had a mini-feud with then-Jackson State coach Deion Sanders that started after he said that Sanders should “recruit more five-stars” after their Spring 2021 win over 52-43 win over Jackson State.

“I'd have told him to recruit some more 5-stars,” he said to a question asked by The Alabama A&M Review host Ted Dixie about if he would impart advice to Sanders if he called. “He's talking about all them four- and five-stars he recruits. You're not the only one recruiting five-stars- and four-stars; we do, too. Let's go. We got guys coming back next year, too. Everybody waiting for next year.”

Sanders responded in another interview, saying, “It’s a little rivalry. It’s a little (bad) blood,” he said. “The coach (Maynor) said something about me but I won’t shoot back because I don’t do that. I’m really good at that. I don’t choose to that. I’m on this high road right now. I take the high road — I’m a different dude. Everyone is waiting for that at the conclusion of this matter. We will just have to sit and see.”

He also joked about Sanders's use of a scooter after he had two of his toes amputated.

“You got an extra scooter for me? Maynor asked rhetorically ahead of the Bulldogs's 2021 homecoming game against the Tigers. “If you got an extra scooter, send me one down here. Thank you.”

The Bulldogs proceeded to get beaten 61-15 by Jackson State, and Deion Sanders left a pink toy scooter on the field. Sanders wasn't the only coach that Maynor traded barbs with. He and Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons had a tense postgame interaction in the Rattlers' 38-25 victory over Alabama A&M.

After an Alabama A&M onside kick attempt that resulted in FAMU player David Manigo recovering it and returning the ball to the Bulldog's 13-yard line. Simmons called for a pass play instead of having his quarterback kneel to allow the clock to run out, which Maynor wasn't a fan of. He yelled at Simmons from the sideline, asking why he would call a pass play in that situation.

Simmons responded to the incident in press conference remarks.

“It’s competitive fire in football, that’s what it is. Two coaches with a lot of passion and that’s what it is, but I have a ton of respect for Coach Maynor. He’s one of the Godfathers here. I consider him a friend and mentor and we’ve battled before and we’ll continue to battle as long as we’re across the field from each other.”

Coach Connell Maynor is a compelling personality in HBCU football that draws interest. All eyes will be on the Bulldog's battle with Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday at 7 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.