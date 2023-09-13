Southern University head coach Eric Dooley is not happy with his team's 0-2 start, and his comments in the SWAC ‘s weekly coaches call for media members show that he's looking for a change. Southern lost to Jackson State 27-14 in the Pete Richardson Classic that served as their home opener. Although Southern ended the game with 405 total yards, the offense seemed out of sync at times. Starting quarterback Harold Blood threw 2 interceptions and only one touchdown while the Jaguar's rushing attack only gained 54 yards, gaining 89 yards but losing 35.

Dooley spoke about the offensive production in the press conference per video obtained by HBCU Sports after being asked if he saw anything on the film that the offense can improve on.

“No, nothing changed my mind. Being in that green zone, when you have the opportunity to capitalize you have to capitalize,” Dooley said in response to the question. “…We got to correct those things. The things we

have corrected [is] still not benefiting us to get W's. We corrected the discipline side for us…but now we just have to put the ball in the end zone.”

Dooley also spoke about keeping his players motivated although they endured the tough losses against Alabama State and Jackson State, saying, “Those two losses hurt personally because of what you want to do. But, it doesn't stop your goals because of the magnitude of the game. You're talking about playing two top opponents in the conference. You always want to win and it doesn't matter if you're playing [an] FBS [team] you still want to win. That has to be the mindset. So, we got to refocus and understand that everything that we set out that we want to do we can do.”

Southern will play visiting SWAC foe Alabama A&M at 7 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.