Alabama Basketball guard Jahvon Quinerly is returning to school for his final season.

Quinerly, who was named the SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year, averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 assists — which led his team — and 1.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide, who were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

His return will help Alabama’s prospects for next season. The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 22 in Jon Rothstein’s “Rothstein 45” on FanDuel.

Jahvon Quinerly, who was a five-star prospect in the 2018 class, had some of his best performances late in the season. He had 22 points in Alabama basketball’s 82-63 win over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament championship game.

He then scored 22 points in the Crimson Tide’s 73-51 win over Maryland in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama basketball’s season ended with a 71-64 loss to No. 5 San Diego State in the Sweet 16. The Aztecs went on to play in the national championship game.

Quinerly was Alabama’s fourth-leading scorer this past season. He could be selected to an All-SEC preseason team and could be relied on heavily in 2023-24.

Jahvon Quinerly averaged 13.8 points and 12.9 points, respectively, during the 2021-22 and 2020-21 seasons. He started six games this past season after he started 27 of 33 games in 2021-22.

Quinerly transferred to Alabama basketball for the 2020-21 season after he started his career with Villanova. He averaged 3.2 points during his freshman season and sat out the 2019-20 season due to transfer rules.

He prepped at Jersey City (N.J.) Hudson Catholic, where he was a four-year varsity player.

Quinerly has one season remaining since the 2020-21 campaign did not count toward eligibility for NCAA athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.