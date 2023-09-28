Under head coach Nate Oats, the Alabama basketball team has been one of the best in the country the past couple of seasons. This past season they finished with a record of 31-6 overall and 16-2 in SEC play. They won the SEC tournament and headed into the NCAA Tournament with a lot of momentum. They ultimately fell in an upset against San Diego State in the Sweet 16. The Crimson Tide lost a few key players to the NBA this year in Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney. The future is bright though for Alabama as they just received a commitment this week from Aidan Sherrell, one of the top big men in the class of 2024 as per Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi of ESPN.

Aidan Sherrell ultimately chose Alabama over offers from other top programs such as Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Michigan State. Sherrell is a five-star recruit and considered the No. 4 big man in the class of 2024 as per Borzello and Biancardi. Sherrell told ESPN that it was Alabama's style of play that drew his commitment.

“Their fast-play style, shooting a lot of threes and defense fit my game,” Sherrell said. “They evaluated my game and said they can run offense through me, play pick and pop or roll down low.”

Sherrell is the first class of 2024 commit for Alabama and is also the highest ranked center in school history. He spent his junior year in Arizona at Hillcrest Prep before opting to transfer to Prolific Prep in California for his senior year.