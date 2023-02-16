The Alabama basketball program made history with being the No. 1 team in the AP poll for the first time since the 2002-03 season on Monday, and it made history again with a loss to No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday.

The loss by Nate Oats’ team is the eighth by an AP No. 1 team this season, which is tied for the most in the regular season since 1993-94, according to ESPN.

The loss is the Crimson Tide’s fourth of the season, and it came by the score of 68-59. It is Alabama’s first loss in conference play. The good news for Alabama is that their remaining games before the SEC tournament come against unranked opponents. Nate Oats’ team will play Georgia at home, South Carolina on the road, Arkansas at home, Auburn on the road, then Texas A&M on the road to finish out the SEC schedule.

North Carolina, Houston, Purdue and Alabama have been the four teams to be ranked number one so far this season.

The Houston Cougars are currently the no. 2 team in the country, and have been the number one team multiple times this season. While Alabama’s loss to No. 10 Tennessee is not a bad loss by any means, it would not be a surprise to see Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars in the top spot for Monday’s AP poll. Kelvin Sampson’s team will have a chance to finish the season without losing another game, as they are the best team in the American Athletic Conference.

Matt Painter’s Purdue Boilermakers are also receiving votes for the number one spot, but with a recent loss to Northwestern, that blemish would make it tough for them to be the no. 1 team on Monday. Matt Painter’s team still does lead the Big Ten Conference.

There does not seem to be one super dominant team this season, which indicates that chaos might take place during the NCAA Tournament.