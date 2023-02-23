Renowned college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has some fiery words for Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats over the latter’s comment about Crimson Tide star forward Brandon Miller, whose name hit the headlines over a link to a murder case.

Vitale took his incredulity to Twitter after learning that Alabama basketball still decided to make Brandon Miller available for Wednesday’s game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road.

“I was SHOCKED by the comments of Oats yesterday but I am doubly SHOCKED that superstar Brandon Miller is scheduled to play tonight,” Vitale said. “Isn’t providing a gun to a teammate that was used in a murder a serious offense?”

Miller allegedly gave the gun used by former teammate Darius Miles to kill 23-year-old Jamea Harris last month in Tuscaloosa, according to the police. That being said, authorities have not charged Miller with anything. Alabama also said that it is cooperating as much as it can to help in the investigation (h/t Jeff Borzell of ESPN).

“UA Athletics continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement in the on-going investigation of this tragic situation,” Alabama said in a statement. “Based on all the information we have received, Brandon Miller is not considered a suspect in this case, only a cooperative witness. Today’s statement from Brandon’s lawyer adds additional context that the University has considered as part of its review of the facts. Based on all of the facts we have gathered, Brandon remains an active member of our team.”

Brandon Miller is one of the major pieces of Alabama basketball that is considered as a serious contender for the national title. The Crimson Tide enter the South Carolina game with a 23-4 overall record and 13-1 SEC slate.