The Alabama Crimson Tide avoided an upset Wednesday night, as they took care of business on the road in a 78-76 overtime victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The win came amid the controversy surrounding Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller, who has been linked to Darius Miles’ murder case.

Brandon Miller hasn’t been charged with anything, though, Tuscaloosa detective Branden Culpepper said in court that he was the one who gave the gun to Miles, who allegedly used it to kill 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.

Alabama basketball still allowed Brandon Miller to play against South Carolina, with head coach Nate Oats explaining the rationale behind it, per Christopher Walsh of Sports Illustrated.

“Well, as Greg shared earlier we make decisions based on available facts and that’s what we did here,” Nate Oats said after the game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The fact that Oats and Alabama officials operated with is that of Brandon Miller not being charged with any crime., The optics don’t look entirely good for Alabama, but the Crimson Tide appeared to have deliberated the matter intently.

Via Jeff Borzello of ESPN:

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told ESPN in an interview on the “College GameDay” podcast earlier Wednesday that Alabama learned some “new facts” in the past 48 hours, both from Tuesday’s hearing and afterward. He said the decision to allow Miller to play was made in consultation with university president Dr. Stuart R. Bell, Oats, university legal counsel and others at the school.

Brandon Miller led Alabama against the Gamecocks with 41 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.