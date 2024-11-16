Alabama basketball's championship aspirations were put to the test on Friday. Following a 87-78 upset loss to Purdue, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats tipped his hat to the resilient Boilermaker squad, and how they've done just fine this season without last year's star big man Zach Edey.

In what was Alabama's first loss of the season, Oats set the record straight on Purdue as a team.

“They don't have Edey but they're very good,” Oats said, per FOX College Hoops on X, formerly Twitter.

Edey averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds for Purdue last season, and was a huge reason why they were able to compete for a national championship. It was uncertain what the identity would become this season without their 7-foot-4 AP Player of the Year. After a 4-0 start, basketball pundits should put some respect on the Boilermakers.

Oats and Alabama couldn't find an answer for Trey Kaufman-Renn on Friday night, as the junior forward netted 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Freshman C.J. Cox added 11 points on 80 percent shooting off the bench. It's clear that Purdue has more depth than it was given credit for heading into the matchup. They also shot 56.3 percentage as a team from three.

Nate Oats and Alabama basketball look to bounce back

Alabama has to find a way to get back on track, eyeing another tough meeting against Illinois on November 20. Senior guard Mark Sears wasn't at his best against Purdue, knocking down just five of his 15 shot attempts, and one of his six shots from behind the arc.

It appeared after the game that Oats and Alabama weren't prepared for what Purdue threw at them this early in the season, but they likely won't make the same mistake again.

The Crimson Tide will likely drop in next week's top-25, but will get ready for a huge rebound performance against another competitive Big Ten opponent in Illinois.